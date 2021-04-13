Global Calibration Services Market Report 2021-2025: Latest Strategies and Trends - COVID-19 Affects Airline Industry Markets
Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2021 edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight.
A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.
Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.
This latest version of the report includes Major Metropolitan Market Size Table 2020.
All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.
"I recommend it as a planning tool for any organization that provides calibration services." - Dr. Malcolm Smith, Board Member NACLA, Committee Chair NCSLI
Key Topics Covered:
Calibration Services Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Manufacturer Practices
2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors
2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments
2.3 Accreditation
2.3.1 Accreditation Recognition
2.3.2 Two Tiered Accreditation Standard
2.4 Segments and Capability
2.4.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice
2.4.2 Segmentation by Company Size
2.4.3 On-site Service as a Segment
2.5 Industry Structure and Participants
2.5.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer
2.5.2 Current Industry Participants
2.5.3 Industry Structure
2.6 Geographic Influences
2.6.1 Geographic Preference
2.6.2 Implications for Laboratory Management
2.6.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Impact of Climate Change
3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth
3.2.1 Recalibrate Versus Replace
3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
3.3.1 The Position of Trust
3.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need
3.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand
3.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support
3.4 Services Packaging
3.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow
3.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role
3.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes
3.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services
3.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation
3.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change
3.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change
3.5 Technology Development
3.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments
3.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base
3.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change
3.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration
4. Pricing and Business Development
4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
4.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service
4.1.2 Fee Based Pricing
4.1.3 Approaches to Pricing
4.1.4 Pricing and Geography
4.1.5 Surcharges
4.1.6 Limited Calibration
4.1.7 Volume Discounts
4.1.8 Mobile Pricing
4.1.9 Service Plans
4.1.10 Asset Management
4.1.11 Customer Commitment
4.1.12 Personnel Rental
4.2 Promotion
4.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice
4.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System
4.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools
4.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy
4.3 Customer Service
4.3.1 Customer Service Measurement
4.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service
4.3.3 The Role of Leadership
4.4 Merger and Acquisition
4.4.1 Economies of Scale
4.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity
4.5 Competition
5. Industry Segmentation Analysis
5.1 Aerospace/Defense
5.2 Agriculture and Food Production
5.3 Automotive
5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
5.5 Communication
5.6 General Manufacturing
5.7 High Technology
5.8 Material Production
5.9 Other
6. Recent Market Activity
Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc
Transcat, Inc. Acquires Calibration Software Company
Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017
NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria
Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor
Package with Profile Projector
Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc
Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration
Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
Keysight opens new calibration facility
Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service
Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions
Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global
Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones
Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions
Cross Company Acquires J. A. King
Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:
Accreditation
Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement
Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument
Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services
Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations
7. Key Players
ABB
Ametek
Beamex
Bruel & Kjaer
Consumers Energy
e2b calibration
Emerson
Endress & Hauser
ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
Fluke
GE Kaye
Innocal (Cole Parmer)
Instron
J. A. King
Keysight Technologies
Lockheed Martin
Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
Micro Precision Calibration
Optical Test and Calibration
Rhode & Schwarz
SGS
Siemens
Simco
Technical Maintenance Inc.
Tektronix
Teseq
Tradinco Instruments
Transcat
Trescal
8. The Global Market for Calibration Services
8.1 Market Overview by Country
8.2 Global Market Overview by Type
8.3 Global Market Overview by Industry
9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration
9.1 Electrical Calibration
9.2 Dimensional Calibration
9.3 Mechanical Calibration
9.4 Thermal Calibration
9.5 Other Calibration
10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry
10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence
10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical
10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications
10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing
10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry
11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas
11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts
