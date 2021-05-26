Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2030

The demand for call control (PBX-IP PBX) market has increased in recent years and is expected to continue to rise during the forecast period. The increase in demand is due to increased government spending in the industrial sector.

Pune, India, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Size is estimated to reach USD XX billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period till 2030. Call control VoIP is a hosted or cloud-based PBX solution. PBXs are usually based on software rather than hardware. A modern PBX is a centralized system that controls call routing and connects user devices to telephone networks (in case of true VoIP, via the internet). An IP-PBX uses a packet-based (IP) voice network to regulate calls for intra-office customers on the corporate LAN. The VoIP PBX also offers access to the conventional public switched telephone network (PSTN) phone lines and/or a session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking service for calls with remote/branch office and external users. The IP PBX is a technology solution that can be installed on a server or bought directly as a pre-installed network appliance.

The demand for call control (PBX-IP PBX) market has increased in recent years and is expected to continue to rise during the forecast period. The increase in demand is due to increased government spending in the industrial sector.

Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

In February 2021, VitalPBX launched a unified communication network for businesses. The VitalPBX VitXi provides a set of tools that allow businesses to communicate regardless of the location. The solution enables businesses to use a WebRTC-based soft-phone in their browser, with features such as chat, file-sharing, and audio or video calls.

In June 2020, Yeastar incorporated its Cloud PBX, S-Series VoIP PBX, and K2 IP-PBX with Microsoft Teams to provide Teams users an extraordinary calling experience. The integration creates regular extensions on Yeastar, allowing them to enjoy a wide range of different calling features.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market, and it is observed that the demand for call control services has decreased during the pandemic. However, it is expected to grow at a healthy pace from mid-2021. The unprecedented shutdown of facilities has stifled business growth. Organizations are emphasizing recruiting experienced and skilled employees as health and wellbeing become the main focus areas. Many countries around the world have implemented stringent lockdowns in response to the pandemic, which has disrupted business activities.

Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market, by Product

Based on product, the market has been segmented into IP extensions and TDM extensions. The IP extensions segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. A customer-premises telephone switching system with native IP switching as well as a TDM switching matrix deliver call-processing features and functionalities between internal plugins (stations), regardless of whether the node is an IP or traditional device.

Typically, an IP-enabled product begins as a traditional PBX and evolves to include IP capabilities. The conventional TDM switching matrix is still in place, but a server-based processor is being designed to deliver voice traffic through the use of packet switching. This is expected to enhance the demand for call control (PBX-IP PBX) in the near future.

Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market, by Application

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is estimated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The IP PBX telephone system is a communication system that runs on an IP network and is managed by an IP PBX server. The IP PBX telephone network is widely used not only within IP PBX systems, but also in industrial and public product emergency dispatch systems.

Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased 5G deployments and the rise of ‘bring your own device’ trend have contributed to the regional market growth. The rise in industrial and commercial activities, change in work culture within organizations, and ease of using call control (PBX-IP PBX) are also expected to propel the regional market growth.

Some Major Findings of the Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecast analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market, which include Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya, Panasonic, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Call Control LLC, Polycom LLC, EIL Global, Ergoman GmbH, Voxter, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc., Telynx, and Telus.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market

Browse key industry insights spread across XX pages with XX market data tables and XX figures & charts from the report, “ Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market , by Product (IP Extensions, TDM Extensions), Application (Commercial, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021–2030)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

