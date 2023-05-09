Global Calprotectin Testing Market is Estimated to Hit a Worth of US$ 360.2 Billion by 2033 at a Healthy CAGR of 6% | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The calprotectin testing market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 201.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 360.2 Billion by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Why do Healthcare Professionals Increase the Adoption of Calprotectin Testing?

The healthcare sector is rapidly growing due to its innovations and adoption of advanced technologies to develop sufficient and reliable devices. Healthcare professionals are using calprotectin testing to monitor inflammatory bowel disease efficiently. The increasing adoption of calprotectin testing help to monitor and detect patients' diagnosis and perform their treatment process quickly.

These testing tools are easy to use, accurate, and improve patients' conditions, surging the market revenue. Healthcare professionals can manage and detect inflammatory bowel disease on time and monitor calprotectin levels. Healthcare professionals increase the demand for calprotectin testing to treat patients' gastrointestinal disorders and monitor inflammatory diseases.

Recent Trends in the Global Market:

The several notable trends in the global market are as follows:

There is rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic devices by healthcare providers and patients to produce quick and accurate results.

The prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is growing rapidly. Therefore, the demand for calprotectin testing is increasing to monitor patients' chronic health.

The innovation of advanced technology devices is more reliable and tract patients' health accurately.

Adopting automation in calprotectin testing reduces error risk, detects efficiently, and increases productivity.

Key Takeaways:

The calprotectin testing market is securing a valuation of US$ 360.2 Billion with a CAGR of 6% by 2033.

The United States is anticipated to lead the global market by registering a share of 25.7% by 2033.

Japan is anticipated to register a share of 3.1% in the global market during the forecast period.

In the historic period, the market captured a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018 and 2022.

Key Players:

The key players are executing various plans to upsurge the global market are:

New Product Launches: key players are developing user-friendly, sustainable, and accurate testing devices in the market. They are launching these testing tools to satisfy patients' requirements.

Collaboration: Key companies collaborate with stakeholders, research organizations, and hospitals to enhance product quality. These collaborations help them to reach relevant customers and increase sales.

Promotions and Marketing: Key players invest in promotional and marketing to expand their business and brand value. They promote their products on social media and educate patients about the benefits of their products.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2020, Biohit Oyj launched its new product Calprotectin ELISA kit. It is designed to collect human samples to monitor inflammatory bowel disease.

In 2021, Techlab Inc launched Enteric BioFire FilmArray Panel to detect gastrointestinal infections.

In 2021, EKF Diagnostics launched its point-of-care device to measure calprotectin. This device provides accurate and fast results to monitor patients' diseases.

Calprotectin Testing Market

Key Segments Profiled:

By Test Kits:

Calprotectin ELISA Test Kits

Calprotectin Rapid Testing Kits

By Sample:

Stool, Blood Serum/Plasma

Other Biological Samples

By Indication:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn's Disease

Colorectal Cancer

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Calprotectin Testing Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Test Kits

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Test Kits, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Test Kits, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Test Kits, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Test Kits, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Sample

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Sample, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Sample, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Sample, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Sample, 2023 to 2033

