U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,683.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,346.50
    +14.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.00
    +8.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9901
    +0.0023 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.15
    +0.27 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1492
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2130
    -1.0190 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,484.63
    -157.67 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.99
    -1.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.88
    -8.28 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Canon, Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence and Toshiba Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Compatibility, By Platform, By Application, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market was valued at USD 606.23 million in 2021 and expected to grow at USD 1,860.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.74% from 2022-2027.

A digital pen is a type of smart instrument that works with other smart devices like smartphones, tablets, digital paper, and others to digitise analogue information and user-created brush strokes.

In addition to crucial elements including a Bluetooth transceiver, image processor, ink cartridge, and force sensor, a digital pen's internal electronic structure also incorporates features like touch sensitivity, input buttons, memory for data storage, and transmission capabilities. Active pens are smaller than electronic pens, which have more sophisticated functions like built-in scanners, character recognition software, etc.

Market Drivers

Growing public awareness of the disadvantages of using physical paper documents in enterprises, such as accessibility issues, security concerns, and a lack of storage space, is one of the main drivers fueling industry expansion.

Additionally, the production of paper results in the production of inorganic elements that are released into waterways and harm the environment. These materials include metal compounds and inorganic materials like chlorine. Market expansion is being fueled by this as well as strict laws put in place by governing bodies in several nations to stop industrial water contamination.

The global use of digital pens in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is being influenced by the rise in the use of online banking services. Digital pens help with document digitalization, document management improvement, processing cost reduction, improved authentication, workflow acceleration, and customer satisfaction improvement.

Leading industry players are also releasing wireless, lightweight, portable, and configurable digital pens that offer architects accurate sketching views. This is anticipated to result in a profitable market picture, along with increasing demand for design services in infrastructural utilities, commercial complexes for hospitals and factories, and residential buildings like group housing and villas.

New opportunities in the global camera-based digital pen market are being created by increasing regulatory investments in the development of digital infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, technological advancements with the introduction of digital platforms in various industry verticals, and emerging ideas in e-learning in the educational sector.

Market Restraints

The expensive price of these pens is hindering the market from expanding for Camera Based digital pens in the anticipated time frame.

Market Segmentation

Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market is segmented into Product, Compatibility, Platform, Application, and End-User. By Product such as Handwriting, Scanning. By Compatibility such as Multiple Operating System, Single Operating System. By Platform such as Android, iOS, Windows. By Application such as Billing & Back Office, Clinical Documentation, Communication, Education, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Other Applications. By End-User such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Other End Users.

Regional Analysis

Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market is segmented into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Throughout the forecast period, North America held the largest market shares and dominated the global market for camera-based digital pens.

This is as a result of the growing popular adoption of digital technology, the widespread use of digital pens, especially in the educational sector, and the presence of important businesses in this area. In light of the presence of rising economies with the highest CAGR values, including India, China, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have considerable growth in the global camera-based digital pen market.

The market in this region is being driven by elements including rising per-capita disposable income, increased internet penetration, more smart device integration, and the emergence of the bring-your-own-device trend at various organisations.

Key Players

This report includes a list of numerous Key Players, namely Apple Inc. (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Moleskine (Italy), NeoLab Convergence, Inc. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Wacom (Japan), XCALLIBRE (South Africa), Anoto Group AB (Sweden).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By Product
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product
5.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Product
5.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Product
5.3.1 Handwriting
5.3.2 Scanning

6 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By Compatibility
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Compatibility
6.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Compatibility
6.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Compatibility
6.3.1 Multiple Operating systems
6.3.2 Single Operating Systems

7 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By Platform
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Platform
7.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Platform
7.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Platform
7.3.1 Android
7.3.2 Windows
7.3.3 iOS

8 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By Application
8.1 Y-O-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
8.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Application
8.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.3.1 Clinical Documentation
8.3.2 Education
8.3.3 Billing & Back Office
8.3.4 Communication
8.3.5 Media & Entertainment
8.3.6 Retail
8.3.7 Other Applications

9 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By End-Users
9.1 Y-O-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
9.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Application
9.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.3.2 Government
9.3.3 Healthcare
9.3.4 IT & Telecom
9.3.5 Manufacturing
9.3.6 Other End Users

10 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market, By Region
10.1 Global Market Share Analysis, By Region
10.2 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Share Analysis, By Region
10.3 Global Camera Based Digital Pen Market Size and Forecast, By Region

11 North America Camera Based Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Europe Camera Based Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Asia Pacific Camera Based Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Latin America Camera Based Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Middle East Camera Based Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

16 Competitive Analysis
16.1 Competition Dashboard
16.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
16.3 Key Development Strategies

17 Company Profiles
17.1 Apple Inc.
17.1.1 Overview
17.1.2 Offerings
17.1.3 Key Financials
17.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.1.5 Key Market Developments
17.1.6 Key Strategies
17.2. Canon Inc.
17.2.1 Overview
17.2.2 Offerings
17.2.3 Key Financials
17.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.2.5 Key Market Developments
17.2.6 Key Strategies
17.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
17.3.1 Overview
17.3.2 Offerings
17.3.3 Key Financials
17.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.3.5 Key Market Developments
17.3.6 Key Strategies
17.4 Moleskine
17.4.1 Overview
17.4.2 Offerings
17.4.3 Key Financials
17.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.4.5 Key Market Developments
17.4.6 Key Strategies
17.5 NeoLab Convergence, Inc.
17.5.1 Overview
17.5.2 Offerings
17.5.3 Key Financials
17.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.5.5 Key Market Developments
17.5.6 Key Strategies
17.6 Toshiba Corporation
17.6.1 Overview
17.6.2 Offerings
17.6.3 Key Financials
17.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.6.5 Key Market Developments
17.6.6 Key Strategies
17.7 Wacom
17.7.1 Overview
17.7.2 Offerings
17.7.3 Key Financials
17.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.7.5 Key Market Developments
17.7.6 Key Strategies
17.8 XCALLIBRE
17.8.1 Overview
17.8.2 Offerings
17.8.3 Key Financials
17.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.8.5 Key Market Developments
17.8.6 Key Strategies
17.9 Anoto Group AB
17.9.1 Overview
17.9.2 Offerings
17.9.3 Key Financials
17.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.9.5 Key Market Developments
17.9.6 Key Strategies
17.10 Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd
17.10.1 Overview
17.10.2 Offerings
17.10.3 Key Financials
17.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
17.10.5 Key Market Developments
17.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzsdof

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • China Locks Down Area Around ‘IPhone City’ in Blow to Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that will severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily BarrageChina Markets R

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • No Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source

    Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter being a critic of the deal. The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Nov. 8, said its website was up to date.

  • Oil Industry Blasts Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Claim of War Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPSto

  • FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced. The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Mi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • China’s Electric Carmakers Eye Thailand in Next Sales Push

    (Bloomberg) -- In Europe, a flurry of Chinese carmakers are trying to unseat storied legacy brands. Half a world away and far from the buzz of the Paris motor show, a similar revolution is playing out in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, where China’s auto manufacturers are facing off against Japanese incumbents.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Oil Extends Gains After Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report pointed to another big decline in US crude inventories, adding to signs of market tightness.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily BarrageChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningWest Texas Intermed

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Oil prices up on demand hopes after U.S. crude stocks drawdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude rose 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.19 a barrel by 0723 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $89.09 a barrel. The benchmarks rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID-19 rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world's No.2 oil user.

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks That Could Win From a $40 Billion Market

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are having a brutal year on the market thanks to weak personal computer (PC) sales that have hurt the demand for graphics cards and processors. While the demand for traditional gaming hardware and software may remain muted in the near term because of inflation, there's one niche within this market that's growing at a terrific pace -- cloud gaming. This rapid rise in the adoption of cloud gaming isn't surprising, as it provides a cheaper alternative for gamers to play their favorite titles.