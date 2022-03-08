U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.11
    -3.98 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,834.21
    +16.83 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,875.71
    +44.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.22
    +21.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.63
    +5.23 (+4.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.50
    +51.60 (+2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.76
    +1.04 (+4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    +0.1080 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6990
    +0.3900 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,650.80
    +618.53 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.90
    +6.41 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Global Camping Tent Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global camping tent market reached a value of US$ 2.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.87% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A camping tent is a temporary shelter made of durable materials and is primarily used for outdoor recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Apart from accommodation, camping tents are also used to store luggage. They are available in a variety of fabrics, sizes, pole types, colors and styles that can be customized as per the requirements of the consumer. These tents are also available in variants made from eco-friendly and light-weight materials that are more compact, economical and easy to assemble

The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities among individuals to de-stress from the hectic lifestyle is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more health conscious in response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases that are caused due to the lack of physical activities. Additionally, the demand for camping tents is also driven by the aggressive promotion of various outdoor activities through travel blogs and websites that promote traveling and camping at off-beat locations.

Also, vendors and manufacturers are focusing on producing useful camping tents that cater to the diversified demands of the consumer. Features such as fire and water-resistance and compact designs along with inflatable and light-weight variants have also enhanced the product demand among consumers. Moreover, the easy availability of camping tents through organized distribution channels, such as specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global camping tent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the camping tent market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AMG GROUP, Hilleberg, Newell Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors, Big Agnes, Exxel Outdoors, NEMO Equipment, Sports Direct International, Simex Outdoor International, Skandika, Snugpak, VF Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global camping tent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global camping tent industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global camping tent industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tent type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tent capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global camping tent industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global camping tent industry?

  • What is the structure of the global camping tent industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global camping tent industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Camping Tent Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Tent Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Tent Type
6.1 Tunnel Tent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Dome Tent
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Geodesic Tent
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity
7.1 One Person
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Two Persons
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Three or More Persons
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Recreational Activities
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Military and Civil
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Specialty Sporting Goods Stores
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AMG GROUP
15.3.2 Hilleberg
15.3.3 Newell Brands
15.3.4 Johnson Outdoors Inc.
15.3.5 Oase Outdoors
15.3.6 Big Agnes
15.3.7 Exxel Outdoors
15.3.8 NEMO Equipment
15.3.9 Sports Direct International
15.3.10 Simex Outdoor International
15.3.11 Skandika
15.3.12 Snugpak
15.3.13 VF Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll2455

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-camping-tent-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301497854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank Early Tuesday

    At a time of high, and rising, oil prices, electric vehicle (EV) stocks would seemingly become more interesting to investors. The initial drop came after Barclays analyst Brian Johnson slashed his price target for the EV start-up by more than half, from $115 to $47 per share, as reported by Thefly.com. The stock then rebounded as geopolitical uncertainty continues to push oil prices higher.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Biden Is Banning Russian Oil. These Producers Could Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale giants EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp. are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce oil from the prolific Permian basin as a U.S. ban on Russian oil increases demand for other crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much a

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • What You Need To Know About Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:CAG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre report that President Biden has announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the U.S.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]