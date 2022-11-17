Global Camping Utensils Market Is Expected to Generate $4.6 Billionby 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Availability of camping equipment through online platformserves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global camping utensils market. However, due to the pandemic, the demand for camping equipment and utensils declined in 2020 as compared to 2019. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping utensils market share.

Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping utensils market garnered $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17301



Report coverage & details:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.6 billion CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in inclination of North American people towards camping Changes in lifestyle and unstable work-life balance Opportunities Increase in the number of recreational activities among enthusiasts Availability of camping equipment through online platform Restraints Transportation and time barriers

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global camping utensils market, owing to implementation of global lockdown and stringent travel restrictions.

The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic had caused small losses for the market; however, these losses were recovered in the later phases.

Influence of COVID-19 hindered the sales of camping utensils since supply chain activities were interrupted, and the requirement for camping products were not essential during the pandemic crisis in 2020. The demand for camping equipment and utensils declined in 2020 as compared to 2019.

However, according to the report by The North American Camping Report 2021, distribution of COVID-19 vaccine has impacted the camping trend in 2021 positively among the campers all across the globe.





Story continues

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global camping utensils market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on application, the personal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping utensils market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.



Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17301



Leading market players of the global camping utensils market analyzed in the research include Amg-Group, Big Agnes, Inc, Dometic Group Ab, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Hilleberg The Tentmaker Ab, Johnson Outdoors, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors Aps, Simex Outdoor International Gmbh, and VF Corporation.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global camping utensils market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.





About Us:





Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.





We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com



