U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.81
    -71.13 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,240.83
    -651.77 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,536.01
    -215.38 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.86
    -26.23 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.18
    +8.46 (+8.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.40
    +41.70 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +1.07 (+4.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6970
    -0.1420 (-7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,732.21
    +2,475.28 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.69
    +8.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry, 2022-2028 - A $25B+ Opportunity Assessment with Daiichi Sankyo, Roche, Gilead Sciences, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZenca, and Seagen Dominating

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Drug Sales, Price, & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

As per report findings, the global antibody drug conjugate market is expected to surpass US$ 25 billion by 2028, thus registering high CAGR rates.

Rising geriatric population associated with high cancer prevalence is one of the major factors which will influence the growth of market. In addition, other factors such as unmet need of targeted cancer therapy, increasing awareness about availability of antibody drug conjugates, rising investments by pharmaceutical companies, development of favorable reimbursement policies, and new product launches will also aid in the growth of market during the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive analysis on the currently available antibody drug conjugates in the market with their commercial information. The report also provides insights into ongoing clinical trials and major antibody drug conjugates in the development, which is expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, competitive analysis and major trends ongoing in the market are also included in the report.

Report Highlights

  • Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity > USD 25 Billion

  • Global Market Sales Trends & Market Forecast Till 2028

  • Clinical Insight On 18 Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

  • Dosage, Price & Patent Insight On 18 Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate

  • Quarterly & Yearly Drug Sales Insight & Forecast Till 2028

  • Clinical Insight On More Than 400 Cancer Drug Conjugates In Clinical Trials

  • Competitive Landscape

Antibody drug conjugates are the emerging class of cancer targeting drugs which are built by attaching a small cytotoxic agent to an antibody via linker. The antibody targets the specific antigen which is presence on the targeted cell and delivers the cytotoxic payload. The novel therapeutic class delivers the drug with very high specificity to the target cell, maximizing the efficacy and minimizing systemic exposure. The entrance of antibody drug conjugates for the management of cancer has shown to greatly revolutionize the paradigm of cancer therapy in short span of time.

Presently, only 18 antibody drug conjugates have been approved by regulatory bodies for the management of various cancers including breast cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, gastrointestinal, and urothelial cancers. The breast cancer segment contributes to a majority of share in the market owing to the large number of product approved, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and robust sales worldwide. However, it is estimated that during the forecast period lymphoma antibody drug conjugate segment will register high growth rates which is mainly attributed to large number of ongoing clinical trials, and new product launches during the forecast period. For instance, US FDA has recently granted permission to initiate phase-III clinical trial of Zilovertamab in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Zilovertamab developed by Oncternal Therapeutics is novel antibody drug conjugate targeting ROR1.

The encouraging response of antibody drug conjugates in the management of cancer has further drive the research and development activities in this domain. The global market has diverse players which are involved in fierce competition. The research activities lead to new discoveries and treatment options, eventually adding value to the growth of the antibody drug conjugate market. The major key players in the market include Daiichi Sankyo, Roche, Gilead Sciences, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZenca, Seagen, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others. In addition to this, several small start-ups have also entered into license agreement with big pharmaceutical giants to maintain their position in the global market. These rising trends in the market points towards the positive future of antibody drug conjugates in cancer therapeutics.

Apart from monotherapy, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of antibody drug conjugates in combinational therapy to enhance the overall efficacy and to overcome drug resistance. For instance, Gilead Sciences has entered into collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Furthermore, researchers are also expanding the knowledge of antibody drug conjugate in targeting other diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. AbbVie has developed ABBV-3373 which has shown significant improvement in patient with rheumatoid arthritis. The coming years will witness increased use of antibody drug conjugate in oncological as well as non-oncological conditions which will drive the growth of market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
1.1 Overview
1.2 Historical Development of ADCs

2. Evolution of Antibody Drug Conjugates
2.1 Advancements in ADCs
2.1.1 First Generation
2.1.2 Second-Generation
2.1.3 Third Generation
2.2 Components of ADCs
2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
2.2.2 Linkers
2.2.3 Payloads

3. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Mechanism of Action
3.1 Antigen - Antibody Interaction
3.2 Release of Payload
3.3 Mechanism of Cytotoxicity

4. Need of Antibody Drug Conjugates

5. Role of ADCs in Cancer Management
5.1 Breast Cancer
5.2 Leukemia
5.3 Lymphoma
5.4 Other Cancers

6. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
6.1 Mylotarg
6.2 Adectris
6.3 Kadcyla
6.4 Besponsa
6.5 Lumoxiti
6.6 Polivy
6.7 Enhertu
6.8 Padcev
6.9 Trodelvy
6.10 Blenrep
6.11 Zynlonta
6.12 Tivdak
6.13 Aidixi
6.14 Ujvira
6.15 Akalux

7. Antibody Drug Conjugate - Sales Insights & Forecast 2028
7.1 Adcetris
7.2 Padcev
7.3 Tivdak
7.4 Polivy
7.5 Kadcyla
7.6 Besponsa
7.7 Enhertu
7.8 Trodelvy
7.9 Zynlonta
7.10 Blenrep

8. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market
8.1 Current Market Scenario
8.2 Future Market Opportunity

9. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Regional Analysis
9.1 US
9.2 Europe
9.3 Japan
9.4 China
9.5 South Korea
9.6 India
9.7 Australia
9.8 Taiwan
9.9 Canada

10. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Indication
10.1 Breast Cancer
10.2 Lymphoma
10.3 Leukemia
10.4 Multiple Myeloma
10.5 Gastric Cancer
10.6 Lung Cancer

11. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight 2022 - 2028
11.1 By Phase
11.2 By Indication
11.3 By Company
11.4 By Patient Segment
11.5 By Country

12. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
12.1 Research
12.2 Preclinical
12.3 Clinical
12.4 Phase-0
12.5 Phase-I
12.6 Phase-I/II
12.7 Phase-II
12.8 Phase-II/III
12.9 Phase-III
12.10 Preregistration
12.11 Registered

13. Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Insight

14. Global Cancer an Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics
14.1 Favorable Parameters
14.2 Challenges for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

15. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Future Outlook

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 AstraZeneca plc
16.2 Genentech
16.3 Roche
16.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
16.5 Pfizer
16.6 Oxford BioTherapeutics
16.7 Heidelberg Pharma
16.8 Synthon
16.9 Mersana Therapeutics
16.10 Progenics Pharmaceuticals
16.11 Astellas Pharma
16.12 Bristol Mayer Squibb
16.13 Seattle Genetics
16.14 Immunogen
16.15 Celldex Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brbj4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-antibody-drug-conjugates-industry-2022-2028---a-25b-opportunity-assessment-with-daiichi-sankyo-roche-gilead-sciences-adc-therapeutics-astrazenca-and-seagen-dominating-301493015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Dow skids about 750 points, U.S. stocks drop sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. Even though sanctions have not specifically targeted the oil trade, buyers throughout Asia, Europe and North America have vanished, sending worldwide benchmarks to over $100 a barrel.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Which Is a Better Buy -- Ford or Tesla?

    A few years ago, asking if Ford (NYSE: F) or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a better investment may have garnered some quizzical looks from those around you. Tesla was blazing a path to a trillion-dollar market cap and becoming a multibagger many times over, whereas Ford stock had been stuck in neutral for years. Tesla was the glamorous disrupter, and Ford was decidedly less attractive.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Workhorse kills flagship van after 'painful lessons,' inks supply deal with Canadian manufacturer

    Loveland-based Workhorse Group has inked a multi-year supply agreement with a Canadian manufacturer as it plans to cease production on its flagship vehicle following a costly recall announced late last year.