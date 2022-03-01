Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry, 2022-2028 - A $25B+ Opportunity Assessment with Daiichi Sankyo, Roche, Gilead Sciences, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZenca, and Seagen Dominating

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Drug Sales, Price, & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

As per report findings, the global antibody drug conjugate market is expected to surpass US$ 25 billion by 2028, thus registering high CAGR rates.

Rising geriatric population associated with high cancer prevalence is one of the major factors which will influence the growth of market. In addition, other factors such as unmet need of targeted cancer therapy, increasing awareness about availability of antibody drug conjugates, rising investments by pharmaceutical companies, development of favorable reimbursement policies, and new product launches will also aid in the growth of market during the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive analysis on the currently available antibody drug conjugates in the market with their commercial information. The report also provides insights into ongoing clinical trials and major antibody drug conjugates in the development, which is expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, competitive analysis and major trends ongoing in the market are also included in the report.



Report Highlights

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity > USD 25 Billion

Global Market Sales Trends & Market Forecast Till 2028

Clinical Insight On 18 Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

Dosage, Price & Patent Insight On 18 Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate

Quarterly & Yearly Drug Sales Insight & Forecast Till 2028

Clinical Insight On More Than 400 Cancer Drug Conjugates In Clinical Trials

Competitive Landscape

Antibody drug conjugates are the emerging class of cancer targeting drugs which are built by attaching a small cytotoxic agent to an antibody via linker. The antibody targets the specific antigen which is presence on the targeted cell and delivers the cytotoxic payload. The novel therapeutic class delivers the drug with very high specificity to the target cell, maximizing the efficacy and minimizing systemic exposure. The entrance of antibody drug conjugates for the management of cancer has shown to greatly revolutionize the paradigm of cancer therapy in short span of time.



Presently, only 18 antibody drug conjugates have been approved by regulatory bodies for the management of various cancers including breast cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, gastrointestinal, and urothelial cancers. The breast cancer segment contributes to a majority of share in the market owing to the large number of product approved, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and robust sales worldwide. However, it is estimated that during the forecast period lymphoma antibody drug conjugate segment will register high growth rates which is mainly attributed to large number of ongoing clinical trials, and new product launches during the forecast period. For instance, US FDA has recently granted permission to initiate phase-III clinical trial of Zilovertamab in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Zilovertamab developed by Oncternal Therapeutics is novel antibody drug conjugate targeting ROR1.



The encouraging response of antibody drug conjugates in the management of cancer has further drive the research and development activities in this domain. The global market has diverse players which are involved in fierce competition. The research activities lead to new discoveries and treatment options, eventually adding value to the growth of the antibody drug conjugate market. The major key players in the market include Daiichi Sankyo, Roche, Gilead Sciences, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZenca, Seagen, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others. In addition to this, several small start-ups have also entered into license agreement with big pharmaceutical giants to maintain their position in the global market. These rising trends in the market points towards the positive future of antibody drug conjugates in cancer therapeutics.



Apart from monotherapy, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of antibody drug conjugates in combinational therapy to enhance the overall efficacy and to overcome drug resistance. For instance, Gilead Sciences has entered into collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Furthermore, researchers are also expanding the knowledge of antibody drug conjugate in targeting other diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. AbbVie has developed ABBV-3373 which has shown significant improvement in patient with rheumatoid arthritis. The coming years will witness increased use of antibody drug conjugate in oncological as well as non-oncological conditions which will drive the growth of market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development of ADCs



2. Evolution of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.1 Advancements in ADCs

2.1.1 First Generation

2.1.2 Second-Generation

2.1.3 Third Generation

2.2 Components of ADCs

2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

2.2.2 Linkers

2.2.3 Payloads



3. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Mechanism of Action

3.1 Antigen - Antibody Interaction

3.2 Release of Payload

3.3 Mechanism of Cytotoxicity



4. Need of Antibody Drug Conjugates



5. Role of ADCs in Cancer Management

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.2 Leukemia

5.3 Lymphoma

5.4 Other Cancers



6. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Mylotarg

6.2 Adectris

6.3 Kadcyla

6.4 Besponsa

6.5 Lumoxiti

6.6 Polivy

6.7 Enhertu

6.8 Padcev

6.9 Trodelvy

6.10 Blenrep

6.11 Zynlonta

6.12 Tivdak

6.13 Aidixi

6.14 Ujvira

6.15 Akalux



7. Antibody Drug Conjugate - Sales Insights & Forecast 2028

7.1 Adcetris

7.2 Padcev

7.3 Tivdak

7.4 Polivy

7.5 Kadcyla

7.6 Besponsa

7.7 Enhertu

7.8 Trodelvy

7.9 Zynlonta

7.10 Blenrep



8. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Future Market Opportunity



9. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Regional Analysis

9.1 US

9.2 Europe

9.3 Japan

9.4 China

9.5 South Korea

9.6 India

9.7 Australia

9.8 Taiwan

9.9 Canada



10. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Indication

10.1 Breast Cancer

10.2 Lymphoma

10.3 Leukemia

10.4 Multiple Myeloma

10.5 Gastric Cancer

10.6 Lung Cancer



11. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight 2022 - 2028

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Indication

11.3 By Company

11.4 By Patient Segment

11.5 By Country



12. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Clinical

12.4 Phase-0

12.5 Phase-I

12.6 Phase-I/II

12.7 Phase-II

12.8 Phase-II/III

12.9 Phase-III

12.10 Preregistration

12.11 Registered



13. Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Insight



14. Global Cancer an Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

14.1 Favorable Parameters

14.2 Challenges for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market



15. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Future Outlook



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 AstraZeneca plc

16.2 Genentech

16.3 Roche

16.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

16.5 Pfizer

16.6 Oxford BioTherapeutics

16.7 Heidelberg Pharma

16.8 Synthon

16.9 Mersana Therapeutics

16.10 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

16.11 Astellas Pharma

16.12 Bristol Mayer Squibb

16.13 Seattle Genetics

16.14 Immunogen

16.15 Celldex Therapeutics

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brbj4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-antibody-drug-conjugates-industry-2022-2028---a-25b-opportunity-assessment-with-daiichi-sankyo-roche-gilead-sciences-adc-therapeutics-astrazenca-and-seagen-dominating-301493015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets