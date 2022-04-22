U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Increased Recognition of Personalized Medicine & Growing Application Areas of Companion Diagnostics

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type (Protein, Genetic), Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.7%

Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. On the other hand, challenges associated with cancer biomarker validation and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The protein biomarkers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cancer biomarkers market, by biomarker type, during the forecast period

The cancer biomarkers market is segmented into protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers and other cancer biomarkers based on biomarkers type. In 2020, the protein biomarkers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cancer biomarkers market. Increasing incidence of cancer worldwide and increasing R&D on cancer biomarkers are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The breast cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cancer biomarkers market, by cancer type, during the forecast period

The cancer biomarkers market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukaemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, kidney cancer and other cancer types based on cancer type. In 2020, the breast cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cancer biomarkers market. Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of cancer worldwide are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Bioinformatics segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on profiling technologies, the cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassay, bioinformatics and cytogenetics. In 2020, the bioinformatics segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development.

The diagnostics segment accounted for the highest share

Based on application, the cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into diagnostics, research & development, prognostics, risk assessment and other applications. In 2020, the research & development segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development and increasing R&D on cancer biomarkers.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in cancer biomarkers market

The global cancer biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of cancer worldwide are driving the growth of the cancer biomarkers market in this region.

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMerieux SA (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck Millipore (US), and Agilent Technologies (US).

Premium Insights

  • Rising Technological Advancements for the Development of Cancer Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth

  • The Protein Biomarkers Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Lung Cancer Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • The Omics Technologies Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Hospitals Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Technological Advancements in the Development of Cancer Biomarkers

  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Worldwide

  • Increasing Use of Cancer Biomarkers in Drug Discovery & Development

  • Increasing R&D on Cancer Biomarkers

Restraints

  • Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage

  • High Capital Investments and Extensive Timelines for the Development of Cancer Biomarkers

  • Unfavorable Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

  • Increased Recognition of Personalized Medicine

  • Growing Application Areas of Companion Diagnostics

  • Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Challenges Associated with Cancer Biomarker Validation

  • Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Realistic Scenarios

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

  • Introduction

  • Cancer Biomarkers Qualification in the US

  • Cancer Biomarkers Qualification in the EU$

  • Cancer Biomarkers Acceptance in Drug Development in the EU and the US

  • Method: EMA Approvals

  • Method: FDA Approvals

Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers

  • Revenue Sources are Shifting Towards Technology-Based Solutions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

  • QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Illumina, Inc. (US)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • bioMerieux SA (US)

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

  • Merck Millipore (US)

  • Agilent Technologies (US)

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

  • Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

  • Hologic, Inc. (US)

  • Quest Diagnostics (US)

  • Centogene N.V. (Germany)

  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

  • Exact Sciences (US)

  • R&D Systems, Inc. (US)

  • BioVision, Inc. (US)

  • Olink (Sweden)

  • Asuragen, Inc. (US)

  • Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC (US)

  • Invivoscribe, Inc. (US)

  • Seegene Technologies, Inc. (South Korea)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv5vg3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


