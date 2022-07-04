U.S. markets closed

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market to Surpass US$ 63,377.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·5 min read

SEATTLE, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,643.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo
Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on carrying out research and development activities for developing biomarkers for early detection of cancer. For instance, on June 10, 2022, Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on development of innovative therapeutics for treatment of cancer, announced the presentation of novel findings on biomarker development for IRAK4 inhibitor emavusertib, collaborative work from the University of Florida in primary CNS lymphoma (pCNSL), and clinical data from the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress that took place in Vienna, Austria virtually from 9 - 12 June 2022.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cancer biomarkers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to the data provided by the World Health Organization on February 2022, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths

Among biomarker types, the Protein Biomarkers segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in analyzing protein concentration in blood, tissue, urine, and other body fluids for early cancer detection. Market players are focusing on carrying out research and developments activities for developing protein biomarkers for the detection of cancer, which is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in June 2, 2022, InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, announced new data showing that its new DAWN IO Melanoma test accurately assesses and classifies advanced melanoma patients as likely or unlikely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies: either pembrolizumab alone or ipilimumab in combination with nivolumab.

On the basis of cancer types, Breast Cancer is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to its increasing prevalence. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the most common type of cancer is breast cancer, with about 290,560 new cases expected in the U.S., in 2022.

Key players operating in the global cancer biomarkers market include bioMérieux, Inc., INOVIQ, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KgaA, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, By Biomarker Type:

  • Protein Biomarkers

  • Genetic Biomarkers

  • Other Cancer Biomarkers

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, By Cancer Type:

  • Breast Cancer

  • Lung Cancer

  • Prostate Cancer

  • Kidney Cancer

  • Liver Cancer

  • Other Cancers

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Academic and Cancer Research Institutes

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Cancer Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

