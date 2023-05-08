Global Cancer Cachexia Strategic Research Report 2023: A $3.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Cachexia: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Cancer: An Insight

A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia

Cachexia Treatment

Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic

Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth

North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

Story continues

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)

AstraZeneca plc

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Helsinn Healthcare SA

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Marsala Biotech Inc.

MetaFines Co., Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth

Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains

NSAID

Erythropoietin

Myostatin Inhibitors

Appetite & Metabolism Modulators

Cytokine Modulator

Anabolic Agents

Combination Therapies

DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Pipeline Analysis

Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris

PF- 06946860 from Pfizer

TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio

Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol

Lenalidomide

AV-380

Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial

Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome

Select Key Developments

Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan

Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia

Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia

Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia

ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzps13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-cachexia-strategic-research-report-2023-a-3-5-billion-market-by-2030---rise-in-number-of-cancer-cases-and-high-prevalence-of-cancer-cachexia-to-drive-market-growth-301818707.html

SOURCE Research and Markets