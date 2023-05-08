Global Cancer Cachexia Strategic Research Report 2023: A $3.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Cachexia: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer: An Insight
A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia
Cachexia Treatment
Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic
Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth
North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Market Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AstraZeneca plc
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Eli Lilly and Company
Helsinn Healthcare SA
INOVIO Pharmaceuticals
Marsala Biotech Inc.
MetaFines Co., Ltd.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains
NSAID
Erythropoietin
Myostatin Inhibitors
Appetite & Metabolism Modulators
Cytokine Modulator
Anabolic Agents
Combination Therapies
DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia
Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
Pipeline Analysis
Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris
PF- 06946860 from Pfizer
TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio
Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol
Lenalidomide
AV-380
Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial
Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome
Select Key Developments
Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan
Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia
Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia
Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia
ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
