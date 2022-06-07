Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022 - Increased Funding for Cancer R&D, Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tests, and Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostics Centers
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market
Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test, Technology, Application, End User, & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 128.30 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 203.60 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2022 - 2027
This growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rising awareness of early diagnosis, increased funding for cancer R&D, technological advancements in diagnostic tests, and growth in the number of private diagnostics centers. This growth is also aided by a variety of private-sector projects.
However, due to high costs, low reimbursement rates, and budgetary constraints, many hospitals in developing countries are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging technology. Because of the strong demand for diagnostic imaging treatments in these countries, hospitals that can't afford to invest in new imaging systems prefer to use refurbished ones.
Refurbished systems are less expensive than new systems, with prices ranging from 40% to 60% of the original cost of the equipment.
Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global cancer diagnostics market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.
The major players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Abbott, Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Philips Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
Demand Side Trends
Supply Side Trends
Price Trend
Historic
Current
Forecast
Technology Analysis
Patent Analysis
Trade Analysis
Key Exporting and Importing Countries
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Of the Market
COVID IMPACT
Introduction
Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
Revised Market Size
Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
COVID Strategies by Company
MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Opportunities
Restraints
Challenges
Regulatory Landscape
Porters Analysis
Competitive rivalry
Threat of substitute products
Bargaining power of buyers
Threat of new entrants
Bargaining power of suppliers
Special insights on future disruptions
Technical Impact
Economic impact
Social Impact
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test type
Market segments
Instrument-Based Tests
Laboratory Tests
Liquid Biopsies
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology
Market segments
Platform-Based
Instrument-Based
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Stomach
Liver
Oesophagus
Thyroid
Pancreatic Cancer
Leukaemia
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Market Size by Region
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)
Abbott
Roche
Qiagen N.V.
Philips Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gqoel
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900