Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2025: A Market with Fundamental Growth Factors is Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer - Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, Including Companion Dx and by Country with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. the publisher includes a special segment, Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The publisher's latest numbers factor in the different COVID forces, their timing, and their effect on growth.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges, please enquire further for more information.
Trends like:
Personalized medicine
Pharmacogenomics
Liquid biopsy
Emergence of new economies with large markets
Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health
Key Topics Covered:
Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID Pandemic
Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 COVID Pandemic
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
Importance of These Developments
How to Use This Section
Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research
Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy
Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing
Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters
Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up
Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal
Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer
Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients
Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay
OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics
Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery
NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval
Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb
5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies
Genomics, Inc.
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aethlon Medical
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc.
ArcherDx, Inc.
ARUP Laboratories
Asuragen
AVIVA Biosciences
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc.
BioFluidica
BioGenex
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Reference Laboratories
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cancer Genetics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Charles River Laboratories
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
CytoTrack
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagnologix LLC
Diasorin S.p.A.
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Sciences
Fabric Genomics
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Genomic Health
GenomOncology
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Grail, Inc.
Guardant Health
HalioDx
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invivogen
Invivoscribe
Janssen Diagnostics
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
MIODx
miR Scientific
Molecular MD
MyCartis
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen Gmbh
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Sense Biodetection.
Serametrix
Siemens Healthineers
Silicon Biosystems
simfo GmbH
Singulomics
SkylineDx
Stratos Genomics
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thrive Earlier Detection
Todos Medical
Trovagene
Volition
Vortex Biosciences
6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.2 MDx Breast Cancer
7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
7.5 MDx Lung Cancer
7.6 MDx Prostate
7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer
7.8 MDx Blood
7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development
7.10 MDx Other Cancer
8. Cancer Treatment and Trials
8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
