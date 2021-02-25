Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2025: A Market with Fundamental Growth Factors is Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer - Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, Including Companion Dx and by Country with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. the publisher includes a special segment, Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The publisher's latest numbers factor in the different COVID forces, their timing, and their effect on growth.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges, please enquire further for more information.

Trends like:

Personalized medicine

Pharmacogenomics

Liquid biopsy

Emergence of new economies with large markets

Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health

Key Topics Covered:

Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID Pandemic

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Lab

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Market Segments

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes

3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Falling Prices

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 COVID Pandemic

3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing

3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology

3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Genomic Health

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HalioDx

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

MIODx

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

MyCartis

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sense Biodetection.

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Silicon Biosystems

simfo GmbH

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Todos Medical

Trovagene

Volition

Vortex Biosciences

6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer

6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country

6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer

7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

7.2 MDx Breast Cancer

7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer

7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer

7.5 MDx Lung Cancer

7.6 MDx Prostate

7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer

7.8 MDx Blood

7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development

7.10 MDx Other Cancer

8. Cancer Treatment and Trials

8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld7zz8





