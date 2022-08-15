Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market to Reach $20.97 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Class, Applications, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 18.94 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.97 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.06%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Applications, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Drug Class, the market is classified into G-CSFs (Granulocyte colony-stimulating factors), ESAs (Erythropoiesis stimulating agent), Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, NSAIDs, and Others.

By Applications, the market is classified into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

Story continues

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Disposable Incomes and Constant Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Process

High Cost of Cancer Drugs and Limited Reimbursement Options



Opportunities

Ongoing Innovations for the Treatment of Cancer

Challenges

Large Number of Side-effects Associated With Cancer Treatment

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market, By Drug Class



7 Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market, By Applications



8 Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel



9 Americas' Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market



10 Europe's Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market



12 APAC's Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Aphios Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Fagron Group BV

GSK PLC

Haymarket Media, Inc.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International Ag

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhrj76

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-supportive-care-drugs-market-to-reach-20-97-billion-by-2027--301605603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets