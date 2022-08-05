Global Cancer Therapies Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market
Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $209.2 Billion by 2026
The global market for Cancer Therapies estimated at US$161.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209.2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the analysis period.
Global market for cancer therapies continues to witness robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across the world. The United States represents the largest regional market for Cancer Therapies, accounting for an estimated 38.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$52.4Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period.
The development and increased availability of accurate and highly effective treatment options, led by technology advancements and increase investments into R&D indicatives, is expected to fuel growth. The rapid aging population at a higher risk of developing cancer also presents growth opportunities for the market.
Standard cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, given their relatively higher side effects and disadvantages, are forecast to be elbowed aside by new biotherapy and immunological treatments, which are expected to spruce up growth.
New therapies, such as those based on biotechnology, nanotechnology, immunology and stem cell, which kicked off with a smaller base, are expected to witness faster growth chiefly at the expense of conventional therapies. The present cancer therapy pipeline is inundated with novel weapons for targeting cancer, including cancer-killing viruses. However, the significantly higher cost of developing cancer drugs and potential for side effects with various cancer therapies are limiting market growth.
The growing population of cancer patients in the US represents a major growth driving factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the cancer therapies market.
Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region. The market for Biotherapies is forecast to emerge as the dominant segment over the analysis period.
The segment features several drugs that have attained blockbuster status and sales of these drugs continue to rise with each passing year. Factors such as increasing number of new and overall cancer patients worldwide, as well as the relative higher efficacy and safety profiles of biotherapies are further expected to fuel sales in this segment.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer Therapies: An Outlook
Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market
By Cancer Type
USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market
Biotherapies to Drive Growth
Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
Select Cancer Drug Approvals
Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape
Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer
Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery
A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team
Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval
New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs
Personalized Medicine Gains Importance
Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care
Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs
Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer
Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies
Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies
Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)
Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence
Growth Drivers and Restraints
Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development
Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments
Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities
Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth
Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development
Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies
High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker
Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation
Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
Reduced Smoking
Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018
Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge
Increase in Multidrug Resistance
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments
Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment
Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment
Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics
Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide
CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients' Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment
UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies
Targeted Therapy: An Overview
Types of Targeted Therapy
Chemotherapy: An Overview
Types of Chemotherapy
Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
Hormone Therapy
Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy
CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS
Prostate Cancer
Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results
Lung Cancer
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs
Breast Cancer
Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs
Renal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs
Skin Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Leukemia
Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
Bladder Cancer
Endometrial Cancer
