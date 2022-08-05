Global Cancer Therapies Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Therapies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $209.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Cancer Therapies estimated at US$161.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209.2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the analysis period.

Global market for cancer therapies continues to witness robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across the world. The United States represents the largest regional market for Cancer Therapies, accounting for an estimated 38.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$52.4Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period.



The development and increased availability of accurate and highly effective treatment options, led by technology advancements and increase investments into R&D indicatives, is expected to fuel growth. The rapid aging population at a higher risk of developing cancer also presents growth opportunities for the market.

Standard cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, given their relatively higher side effects and disadvantages, are forecast to be elbowed aside by new biotherapy and immunological treatments, which are expected to spruce up growth.

New therapies, such as those based on biotechnology, nanotechnology, immunology and stem cell, which kicked off with a smaller base, are expected to witness faster growth chiefly at the expense of conventional therapies. The present cancer therapy pipeline is inundated with novel weapons for targeting cancer, including cancer-killing viruses. However, the significantly higher cost of developing cancer drugs and potential for side effects with various cancer therapies are limiting market growth.

The growing population of cancer patients in the US represents a major growth driving factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the cancer therapies market.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region. The market for Biotherapies is forecast to emerge as the dominant segment over the analysis period.

The segment features several drugs that have attained blockbuster status and sales of these drugs continue to rise with each passing year. Factors such as increasing number of new and overall cancer patients worldwide, as well as the relative higher efficacy and safety profiles of biotherapies are further expected to fuel sales in this segment.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cancer Therapies: An Outlook

Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market

By Cancer Type

USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market

Biotherapies to Drive Growth

Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Select Cancer Drug Approvals

Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape

Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie, Inc. (USA)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

Select Late Stage Compounds in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Oncology Pipeline (As of 2019)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery

A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team

Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval

New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs

Personalized Medicine Gains Importance

Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs

Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer

Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies

Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies

Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development

Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments

Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities

Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth

Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes

Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth

Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development

Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies

High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker

Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation

Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity

Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance

Reduced Smoking

Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018

Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge

Increase in Multidrug Resistance

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval

Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials

Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments

Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment

Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment

Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment

Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics

Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide

CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients' Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment

UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies

Targeted Therapy: An Overview

Types of Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy: An Overview

Types of Chemotherapy

Risks Associated with Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy

CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS

Prostate Cancer

Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer

Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results

Lung Cancer

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Breast Cancer

Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs

Renal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Skin Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Leukemia

Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group

Bladder Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

