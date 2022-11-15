U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.63
    +26.38 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.42
    -26.28 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,362.54
    +166.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.93
    +40.68 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +1.38 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.57 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8390
    -0.0260 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0119 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4780
    -0.5220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,948.28
    +385.97 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

The Global Cancer Therapy Market to Witness Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of 9.12% During the Forecast Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·9 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The global cancer therapy market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of cancers such as lung, colorectal, and other cancers, a growing geriatric population base, and technological advancements in sequencing that are fueling the popularity of personalized/precision medicine.

New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cancer Therapy Market to Witness Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of 9.12% During the Forecast Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The global cancer therapy market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of cancers such as lung, colorectal, and other cancers, a growing geriatric population base, and technological advancements in sequencing that are fueling the popularity of personalized/precision medicine.

DelveInsight’s Cancer Therapy Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, forthcoming therapies, individual leading cancer therapy companies’ market shares, challenges, cancer therapy market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key cancer therapy companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Therapy Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cancer therapy market during the forecast period.

  • Some of the leading cancer therapy companies with various new cancer therapy include GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Pyrexar Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others.

  • On October 27, 2022, Imjudo (tremelimumab) from AstraZeneca was approved by the FDA in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating unresectable liver cancer.

  • On October 27, 2022, Clovis Oncology, Inc. announced the presentation of data from the TRITON3 Phase III trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and BRCA or ATM mutations.

  • On October 25, 2022, the FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s teclistamab for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving patients with incurable blood cancer another treatment option.

  • In September 2022, BioNTech announced that the first colorectal cancer patient had been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in Phase II clinical trial.

  • In August 2022, ALX Oncology initiated the Phase II clinical trial of evorpacept plus Erbitux (cetuximab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. The combination treatment is intended for mCRC patients who have advanced following a minimum of two lines of systemic therapy.

  • On April 27, 2022, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

  • On March 17, 2022, the FDA approved the FoundationOne CDx for use as a companion diagnostic to determine which patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors harbor EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitutions may derive benefit from EGFR TKIs that the agency has greenlighted for this indication.

  • On February 21, 2022, the European Commission approved tepotinib (Tepmetko) for use as a single agent in adult patients with advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

  • On October 15, 2021, the FDA approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq) by Genentech, Inc. for adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with stage II to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • On August 2021, Bristol Myers Squibbs received conditional marketing authorization for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) by the European Commission for treating adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. It is a first-in-class B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy.

  • On June 2021, the FDA granted product approval to Elekta AB’s Elekta Harmony radiation therapy system to deliver radiotherapy to treat various cancers such as lung, prostate, and breast cancers.

  • Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the cancer therapy market during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing about the recent developments in cancer therapies? Click to get a snapshot of Therapy for Cancer Treatment 

Cancer Therapy Overview

Cancer therapy includes all cancer treatments that aim to kill cancer cells to provide a therapeutic effect, such as chemotherapy, cancer radiation therapy, hormone cancer therapy, and targeted cancer therapy.

As a chronic and debilitating disease, cancer necessitates a multifaceted approach to eradicating malignant cells. Although not all cancers require treatment, the vast majority of them do. Chemotherapy, gene therapy, and immunotherapy are all used in cancer treatment because of the benefits they provide in terms of both curative and palliative effects. These therapies, each with their own set of advantages, are extremely popular cancer treatment options.


Cancer Therapy Market Insights

The global cancer therapy market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the global cancer therapy market during the forecast period in terms of the largest market share. This can be attributed to the region’s high cancer prevalence and a supportive regulatory environment, among other factors. Furthermore, the region’s high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness of new treatments, combined with extensive insurance coverage for these treatments, are expected to aid in the growth of the cancer therapy market.  On the other hand, the European cancer therapy market will challenge North America’s dominance.

Want to gain a better understanding of why North America is dominating the global cancer therapy market? Click to get a snapshot of the Cancer Therapy Market Report

Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics

The rise in cancer incidence is one of the key factors driving the cancer therapy market. Another factor contributing to the growth of the cancer therapy market is the increasing popularity of precision medicine in cancer treatment. Furthermore, the advancement of newer technologies, such as RNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, has significantly driven a more personalized approach, with improvements in detecting predictive and prognostic molecular alterations.

However, potential side-effects of various cancer therapies, such as bone mass loss and the cost of cancer therapies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, may prove to be challenging factors for cancer therapy market growth.

Additionally, the implementation of COVID-19 infection control measures had a negative impact on the cancer therapy market. To meet the demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic, all other medical specialties saw a decrease in patient load. According to Cancer Research UK, for example, urgent lung cancer referrals fell by up to 75% during the first lockdown in the UK alone. This had no correlation with the decrease in cases, but fewer people sought and received the critical diagnosis. Unfortunately, these trends were prevalent in countries all over the world.

Nonetheless, the cancer therapy market is recovering due to the development of strategies to transform cancer care, presenting a future outlook for the cancer therapy market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the cancer therapy market dynamics @Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

9.12%

Projected Cancer Therapy Market Size by 2027

USD 285.96 Billion

Key Cancer Therapy Companies

GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Pyrexar Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others

Cancer Therapy Market Assessment

  • Cancer Therapy Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Therapy Type - Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Types of Cancer - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancers, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the cancer therapy market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Cancer Therapy Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cancer Therapy Market

7

Cancer Therapy Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Cancer Therapy Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Learn more about the CAR-T cancer therapy @ Gene Therapy Cancer Treatment

Related Reports

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intratumoral cancer therapies companies, including Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics companies, including Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key metastatic breast cancer companies, including Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, among others.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer companies, including Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, among others.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key small cell lung cancer companies, including Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, among others.

Other Trending Oncology Reports

Follicular lymphoma | Indolent lymphoma | Severe Toxicities In Lymphoma | Marginal Zone Lymphoma | Vulvar Squamous Cell Carcinoma | Cholangiocarcinoma | Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma | Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma | Ductal Carcinoma in Situ  | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy | Cancer Cachexia

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2022

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Grants Conditional Approval To First Antibody Drug Conjugate From ImmunoGen For Pretreated Ovarian Cancer

    The FDA granted accelerated approval for ImmunoGen Inc's (NASDAQ: IMGN) Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The FDA-approved ADC for platinum-resistant disease covers patients with one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. ELAHERE was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) dat

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Tumble As Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial Will Longer Than Anticipated

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced updates relating to its ongoing Phase 3 REGAL study for galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy (CR2 patients). A review of preliminary data suggests that the median overall survival (OS) in the pooled study population is likely considerably longer, by approximately two-fold, than initially anticipated and upon which the statistical analysis plan

  • EPIX: Promising Early Data for EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preliminary Results from Combination Therapy of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced multiple poster presentations at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, including an update on the Phase 1/2 Study of EPI-7386 in combination with

  • Crispr Therapeutics Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) may be about to prove the strength of its gene-editing technology. The biotech company is submitting its candidate to treat blood disorders to regulators in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. this month. If regulators give Crispr the nod, it may soon reach the major milestone of product commercialization.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails In Phase 3; Here's The Fallout For Biogen, Lilly, Prothena And Others

    Roche said its experimental Alzheimer's treatment failed in two final-phase studies, leading Biogen stock to surge while others crumbled.

  • Pfizer Retakes Its 200-Day Line On Moderna's Good News; But Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Narcan Owner Opiant to Be Acquired by Indivior for $145 Million

    The combination of addiction-drug makers could tap into billions of dollars in settlement and federal funds aimed at expanding access to treatment.

  • AstraZeneca's (AZN) 3 Cancer Drugs Get CHMP Nod for Expanded Use

    The CHMP recommends expanded use of AstraZeneca's (AZN) three key cancer drugs, Lynparza, Enhertu and Imfinzi.

  • BTAI: Positive Early Metrics for IGALMI™ Launch…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Commercial Day Highlights Positive Early Launch Metrics for IGALMI™ On October 18, 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) hosted a Commercial Day presentation to provide an update on the recent launch of IGALMI™, which is approved for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar

  • Lexicon's Experimental Drug Shows Significant, Consistent Benefits In Diabetic Neuropathy Study

    Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) announced that full results from the RELIEF-DPN-1 trial of its investigational drug LX9211 were presented at the 16th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit. The full data comes from the entire 11-week evaluation period, including a 5-week placebo run-off following the initial 6-week treatment period. The data exhibited consistent and statistically significant treatment-period benefits in measures of particular importance in painful diabetic neuropathy (also k

  • Labcorp chooses Oracle Cerner technology to help manage Ascension hospital labs in 10 states

    Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have partnered to manage hospital laboratories in 10 states, including Kansas.

  • One Alzheimer’s drug has failed, but investors are still betting on Biogen and Lilly treatments

    Biogen stock is rising as investors double down on the company’s promising yet still experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Tiktok ‘military sleep’ method for falling asleep in two minutes

    ‘This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time,’ says Justin Agustin

  • "Manspreading" On Flight Prompts Passenger To Share Photo On Reddit

    One woman shared a photo online of a male passenger encroaching on what little space she had on an airplane.

  • Stoned Cows Fed With Hemp Are Making THC-Laced Milk

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAmid moral panic over the legalization of weed, we might be missing a much greater danger posed by the cannabis plant: stoned cows. According to new research from research institutes in Germany, feeding dairy cows hemp may cause changes in the animals’ behavior and unintentionally produce cannabinoid-infused milk.The study, which was published on Monday in the journal Nature Food, adds data to a growing chorus of voices calling for th

  • HALO Stock: Halozyme Gets Under Your Skin To Deliver Blockbuster Drugs And Booming Growth

    Halozyme's under-the-skin technology helps deliver some of the biggest moneymaking injections, fueling booming growth and prospects for much more. HALO stock is surging.

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Roche's Latest Alzheimer's Trials are a Flop

    The fight against Alzheimer's disease was dealt yet another setback on Monday. Two late-stage treatment studies conducted by Roche, which the...

  • Second Time Might Be the Charm for Alzheimer’s Blockbuster

    Biogen had been a sinking ship following its Alzheimer’s flop, but positive results in September have changed the company’s trajectory.

  • Bayer (BAYRY) Eylea Label Extension Gets CHMP Positive Opinion

    Bayer (BAYRY) gets positive recommendation from the CHMP for label extension of ophthalmology drug Eylea for the treatment of preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity.