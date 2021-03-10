Global Cannabidiol Market Report 2021 - Opportunities in Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-Food Applications
Dublin, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabidiol Market (2020-2025) report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.
Market Dynamics
The antibiotic and analgesic effects & properties present in Cannabidiol, which can be used to treat a variety of ailments such as anxiety, nausea, stress, chronic pain, neurological conditions, and seizures, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market.
Growing medical applications of CBD, growing R&D in medical cannabis, and increasing product adoption and utilization due to government approvals bolstered the market growth for Cannabidiol. Changing regulatory landscape and legalization for approval of CBD-based products globally is also expected to propel the market growth.
However, the factor such as the high cost of CBD and barriers in its marketing hinders market growth. Also, the lack of consumer awareness is impeding market growth. The absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries is also impeding the growth of the CBD market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Cannabidiol Market is segmented further based on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-User, and Geography.
By Source, the market is classified as Hemp and Marijuana. The Marijuana-derived CBD segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented as Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. B2C segment, and particularly Hospital Pharmacies, is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Product, the market is classified as Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade. The Therapeutic Grade segment holds the highest market share.
By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, And Others. Among all, the Capsules segment holds the highest market share.
By End-user, the market is classified as Medical, Pharmaceutical, Wellness, and Others. The Medical segment holds the highest market share.
By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market and is expected to retain its leading position.
Recent Developments
1. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches First-Ever CBD Fitness Program - 11th May 2020
2. Canadian cannabis firms Tilray and Aphria reveal £2.8bn merger - 16th December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, Phyto Animal Health, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Approvals for Medicinal Cannabies Products for Various Medical Applications such as Pain Management, Appetite Enhancement, and Reducing Eye Pressure
4.2.1.2 Growing Research & Development in Medical Cannabies
4.2.1.3 Growing Legalization of Cannabis-Based Products
4.2.1.4 Rise in the Number of Retailers Selling CBD-Based Products
4.2.1.5 Increasing Preference towards Cannabis Extracts such as Oils and Tinctures
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the use of CBD-based Products
4.2.2.2 The High Cost of CBD
4.2.2.3 Barriers in Terms of Marketing of CBD-Based Products
4.2.2.4 Lack of Consumer Awareness
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-Food Applications
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardizations Regarding The Quality of Products
4.2.4.2 Side Effects Associated with CBD
4.2.4.3 Duplicate & Synthetic Products Available in The Market
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hemp
6.3 Marijuana
7 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Business to Business (B2B)
7.3 Business to Consumer (B2C)
7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3.2 Online Stores
7.3.3 Retail Pharmacies
8 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food Grade
8.3 Therapeutic Grade
9 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Routes of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)
9.3 Aerosol Spray
9.4 Capsules
9.5 Tincture Spray
9.6 Others
10 Global Cannabidiol Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical
10.2.1 Chronic Pain
10.2.2 Mental Disorders
10.2.3 Cancer
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Pharmaceutical
10.4 Wellness
10.4.1 Food & Beverages
10.4.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics
10.4.3 Nutraceuticals
10.5 Other End Users
11 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & funding
13 Company Profiles
Canopy Growth Corporation
Isodiol
Medical Marijuana Inc
CV Sciences
Aurora Cannabis
NuLeaf Naturals
Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)
Tilray
GW Pharmaceuticals, plc
ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (VIVO Cannabis)
Organigram Holding, Inc.
Tikun Olam
The Cronos Group
Cannoid, LLC
Folium Biosciences
Kazmira
IrieCBD
Cura Cannabis Solutions
CBD American Shaman
General Cannabis Corp.
Insys Therapeutics, Inc
Endoca
Phyto Animal Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ei113o
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900