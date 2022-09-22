U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $752 Million in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $146.7 Million by 2026

0
·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach US$2 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period.

Cannabis has been gaining considerable popularity globally. Its use for recreational purposes (factoring in the illegal usage) is much higher in comparison to its medicinal use. The market is anticipated to be on a growth path due to the growing cannabis demand in the mainstream market.

The changing legal status of marijuana in a growing number of countries worldwide, including several US states, is attracting more and more food and drink companies to the vibrant cannabis beverages market. The continued deregulation of cannabis, escalating societal acceptance, growing awareness of CBD benefits, and availability in familiar/popular formats are some factors supporting growth in demand and sales of cannabis beverages.

The CBD-infused beverages are gaining popularity in the US where they are becoming easily available through mainstream retail outlets. The growing interest in wellness drinks is also likely to drive gains in the market. Customers are increasingly demonstrating preference for wellness drinks over soft drinks, which is driving demand for cannabis beverages.

The market is also benefitting from other factors such as better living standards, increasing disposable income levels, and legalization of recreational cannabis in several countries. Off-trade channels such as lounges, clubs, restaurants, cafes, and hotels are likely to augment the product`s visibility and popularity among customers.

Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.5% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Non-alcoholic cannabis beverages dominate the market and are also expected to register strong growth, mainly supported by growing demand from female and new customers, especially millennials, and also rising interest in wellness drinks among customers. Cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages are also gaining strong popularity, given their capability to offer the alcohol effect, but with health advantages and no calories. They are mainly used by people who consume cannabis as well as alcohol.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $752 Million in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $146.7 Million by 2026

The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 70.9% share in the global market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$146.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16.1% respectively over the analysis period.

North America is a dominant market, mainly driven by growth in the US market. Subsequent to the legalization of the use of hemp and its derived CBD products, sales of hCBD (hemp-cannabidiol) gained considerable impetus. Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, District of Colombia, and 33 States have granted approval to medical cannabis programs (publicly available), which led to the introduction of many cannabis drinks.

Further, 13 states in the country permit the usage of high CBD and low THC products for medical uses, which has resulted in strong adoption of CBD infused cannabis drinks. Europe is another region that is likely to register surging demand, due to the growing interest in cannabis among consumers and the rising introduction of products. In developing regions such as Latin America, Oceania, and Asia, cannabis-based beverages have registered nominal growth due to the prohibition of THC products.

By Component, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Segment to Reach 1.1 Billion by 2026

Demand for cannabis beverages infused with THC is being supported by the growing consumption among adult customers for recreational reasons. The euphoria they offer as well the therapeutic benefits are anticipated to foster their demand.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic Leads to Increased Focus on Health and Wellness Products

  • Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift towards Organic Foods

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Cannabis Beverages

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Key Trends Influencing the Market

  • Analysis by Type

  • Analysis by Component

  • Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Cannabidiol (CBD)

  • Regional Analysis

  • Cannabis Beverages to Take the US Market by Storm

  • Low-dose Cannabis Emerge as Alcohol Alternatives in Canada

  • Competitive Scenario: Major Players Eying a Pie of the Cannabis Market

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 79 Featured)

  • Alkaline88, LLC

  • Aphria Inc.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • CannTrust Holdings Inc.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation

  • Cronos Group Inc.

  • Dixie Brands Inc.

  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc

  • HEXO Operations Inc.

  • Keef Brands

  • Organigram Holdings Inc.

  • Tilray

  • VCC Brands

  • VIVO Cannabis Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Reduce Alcohol Consumption among the Young

  • Prevailing Trends Positively Influence the Market

  • Alcoholic Beverage Companies Seek Role in the Market

  • Growth Trend to Continue

  • Legalisation & Decriminalization Augur Well

  • Legalisation Drives Demand in North America

  • A Note On Clean Label Cannabis

  • A Review of Trends Influencing the Market

  • Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

  • Rising Health Awareness to Fuel Market Prospects

  • Growing Adoption of Herbal Remedies Widens Prospects

  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

  • Production Challenges Abound for Cannabis Beverage Producers

  • Production Process of Cannabis Beverages - The Many Challenges

  • Long-Term Studies on Stability of Products Essential

  • Production Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

  • Safety Challenges with Hemp-infused Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gol4c2

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cannabis-beverages-market-report-2022-us-market-is-estimated-at-752-million-in-2022--while-asia-pacific-is-forecast-to-reach-146-7-million-by-2026--301631318.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

