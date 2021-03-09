Global Cannabis and CBD Food Market - A $6.6 Billion Market by 2024
DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact Series: Disrupting Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cannabis is becoming the most disruptive force in the global food market for decades, impacting everything from confectionery to fine-dining. Multinational FMCG firms and a new demographic of cannabis consumer are entering the market as countries from every corner of the globe loosen regulations.
The global cannabis and CBD food market is set to be worth $6.6 billion by 2024. However, as the market opens up businesses are faced with a lack of consumer data, market intelligence and regulatory clarity. The report analyses exclusive consumer data from over 15,000 adults across seven international markets and breaks down rapidly shifting regulations, helping businesses, brands and investors to understand the future of the market.
Find out how and why consumers are buying, what regulations are defining the market and how the major industry leaders are approaching the industry over 150+ pages of data, intelligence and insight from experts in the field.
The report examines:
Exclusive proprietary research and consumer polling across 15,000 respondents.
Financial market forecasting and industry growth expectations from 2020 to 2024.
Explore the brands driving change, innovation and market disruption.
The Consumer
See detailed analysis and breakdowns of consumers, what makes them use and purchase cannabis & CBD food products? Tailor your product offering and marketing to achieve the most impact.
The Competitors
Find out who are the leaders in the market and who to watch out for. Use data and intelligence to find out who your competitors are and the challenges they may be facing.
The Market
Five-year forecasts will help inform your strategy for investment in the cannabis edibles market. Harness data and intelligence to understand what is driving growth in the market.
The Innovations
Discover new food products launching in the cannabis & CBD space, and understand the motivations and trends which are pushing the market forwards and answering consumers demands.
The Opportunities
Zoom in on the key opportunities for your business or brand and strategise on how you can nurture them. Use our data and intelligence to connect with consumers and markets.
The Trends
Identify the latest trends developing in the cannabis edibles market. Our trends analysis will deepen your understanding of the ways in which culture, legislation and key developments influence consumer behaviour and consumption.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and Overview
Executive Summary
Legislation and Regulation
Synthetic Vs Non-Synthetic CBD
Market Potential
Market Trends
The Consumer
Purchase Habits
Motivations for Use
Consumer Attitudes
Consumer Profile
Category Leavers
Company and Brand Activity
Innovation
The Future
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AB InBev
Acabada
ACS Laboratory
Altwell
Ambience CBD
Ananda Hemp
Armourgenix
Avicanna
Aviva
Bayou City Hemp Company
Be Cann
Beboe
Ben & Jerry's
BioSteel Sports Nutrition
Blueberries Medical
Boots
Botanica Testing Inc
Canna Research Group
Cannabis Pharma s.r.o.
CannIBite
Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth
CBD Imports Pty Ltd
CBDepot
CBDMedics
CBWeed
Cibiday CBD
Cibidol
Cloud KUSHON CBD
Cronos Group (CRON)
CVS
Daye
Dragonfly CBD
Easy Joint
Eaze (delivery service)
EdenFlo
Elixinol Global Limited
Elixinol Japan
EuroLife Brands
FAB CBD
Farmhus GmbH
Fera Science (laboratory part-owned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the UK)
Fusion Nutrition Inc
Future Farm Technologies
General Cannabis Corp
Green Stem
Green Thumb Industries
GW Pharmaceuticals
Healthspan
Hexo
High Purity Natural Products
Holistic Herb
Holland and Barrett
Impact Sports CBD
iStore
Jacob Hooy
Kanaco
KannaSwiss
Kannavape
Kannaway's Evolve
Khiron
Khiron Life Sciences
Kibush Capital Corporation
KLORIS
Koch and Gsell AG
Kroger
LeafLife Wellness
Love Always Liz
Love CBD
Manna
Mendi
Miraflora
Moia Elixirs
Molson Coors
Mondelez
Naturopathica
Neurogan
Novel Foods
P&G
PacRoots
Pharmacielo
Phivida Holdings
Province Brands
PURA
Pure Harvest
Quicksilver Scientific
Rapid CBD
Rite Aid
Rock Creek Farms
Rooted Hemp
Satipharm
SevenFive Farm
Shanti Wellness
Sire Biosciences
Slumber CBN
Small Business Labs
Soul Addict
Tilray
Toast
Unilever
Vita Coco
Vitality
Walgreens
World High Life
Yaupon Teahouse
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydqyi2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cannabis-and-cbd-food-market---a-6-6-billion-market-by-2024--301243492.html
SOURCE Research and Markets