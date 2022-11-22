U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Survey:

Global Cannabis Extraction Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring the Cannabis Extraction Companies - Decibel Cannabis, Indiva, Medipharm Labs Corp, Neptune Wellness Solutions,& The Valens Co

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cannabis Extraction Market

Global Cannabis Extraction Market
Global Cannabis Extraction Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Extraction: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for cannabis extraction equipment and services using 2021 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period, 2022-2027, with projections for CAGR.

The scope of this report is limited and covers global markets for cannabis extraction equipment and services only. The market is divided by equipment, services, methods and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

A cannabis extract is a concentration made from cannabis that has been dissolved in a solvent. Although the terms 'extract' and 'concentrate' are commonly used interchangeably, extracts are not all concentrates, but concentrates are all extracts.

While concentrates can be generated using a variety of mechanical techniques as well as the use of a solvent, extracts are the only type of concentrate that requires the use of a solvent. Butane, propane, ethanol and supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) are the most frequent solvents used to generate a cannabis extract.

The wide range of products known as cannabis extracts contain more cannabinoids than the actual cannabis plant. When consumed, cannabinoids, which are chemical components of cannabis, have an impact on both the body and mind. The most well-known cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), is the one that results in euphoria and intoxication (or high).

Although more research is required, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD (cannabidiol) has some potential as a medicine. Cannabis extracts can contain a wide range of THC and CBD concentrations. While some extracts have a THC content of up to 99%, others are mostly CBD with very little THC.

This report provides market insights into the global cannabis extraction market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, Asia and the top cannabis extraction companies in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.

This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for cannabis extraction. It explains the foremost market drivers of the global cannabis extraction market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the cannabis extraction market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the cannabis extraction industry.

Descriptive company profiles of the major cannabis extraction companies, including Aptia Engineering, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific, Neptune Wellness Solutions, PerkinElmer Inc., Root Sciences and Sage Analytics

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size for cannabis extraction industry, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by equipment, services, extraction method, and geographic region

  • Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the cannabis extraction market with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets

  • Discussion of current and future market potential for market for cannabis extraction tools and services, along with a supply chain analysis, industry regulations, and other forces relevant to this market

  • Regional market outlook with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising market demands for cannabis extraction and applications thereof

  • Emphasis on the trends and developments in the market, global competitive landscape analysis, and innovations in the cannabis industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
2.1 Cannabis Extraction in a Post-Pandemic World

Chapter 3 Cannabis Industry Overview
3.1 Cannabis Overview
3.1.1 Different Varieties of Cannabis
3.1.2 Factors Affecting the Cannabis Extraction Efficiency
3.1.3 Stages of Cannabis Extraction
3.1.4 Types of Extracts
3.1.5 Entry into the Global Cannabis Market and Subsequent Growth Face Several Challenges
3.1.6 Sustainability Has Grown in Importance Within the Cannabis Industry

Chapter 4 Market Outlook
4.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Overview
4.1.1 Rapid Expansion and Diversification Are Occurring in Cannabis Extraction Market
4.1.2 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction by Value
4.1.3 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction by Region
4.1.4 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction and Testing Equipment
4.1.5 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Services
4.2 Recent Developments in the Global Market

Chapter 5 Cannabis Extraction Market by Method
5.1 Global Market Overview
5.1.1 Definition of Extraction
5.1.2 Types of Cannabis Extracts
5.1.3 Refinement of Cannabis Extracts
5.1.4 Entourage Effect
5.2 Methods of Cannabis Extraction
5.2.1 Co2-Based Cannabis Extraction Method
5.2.2 Alcohol/Ethanol-Based Cannabis Extraction Method
5.2.3 Hydrocarbon-Based Cannabis Extraction Method
5.2.4 Other Cannabis Extraction Methods

Chapter 6 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Equipment
6.1 Solvent-Based Extraction Equipment
6.1.1 Alcohol Cannabis Extraction Equipment
6.1.2 Co2 (Carbon Dioxide) Cannabis Extraction Equipment
6.2 Co-Solvent Extraction Equipment (Ethanol and Co2)
6.2.1 Hydrocarbon Extraction Equipment
6.2.2 Vegetable Oil Extraction Equipment
6.3 Non-Solvent Extraction Equipment
6.3.1 Water Hash Extraction Equipment (Mechanical Separation)
6.3.2 Cold Pressed Oil Extraction Equipment
6.3.3 Rosin/Live Rosin Pressed Extraction Equipment
6.3.4 Screens and Presses Extraction Equipment (Hash/Kief)
6.4 Extraction Lab Solutions
6.4.1 Exp Rooms
6.4.2 Extraction Pods/Containers
6.4.3 Cannabis Extraction Equipment Market Size Analysis
6.5 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment
6.5.1 Factors for Selecting Cannabis Lab Testing Equipment
6.5.2 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment
6.5.3 Ancillary Equipment
6.5.4 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Market Size Analysis
6.5.5 Cannabis Extraction Equipment and Services Sector Participants

Chapter 7 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Services
7.1 Global Market Overview
7.1.1 Cannabis Extraction Services
7.1.2 Cannabis Analytical Testing Services
7.1.3 Certificate of Analysis
7.1.4 Cannabis Regulatory and Compliance Services

Chapter 8 North American Market for Cannabis Extraction
8.1 Market Overview
8.1.1 Market Dynamics

Chapter 9 European Market for Cannabis Extraction
9.1 Market Overview
9.1.1 Market Dynamics

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Cannabis Extraction
10.1 Market Overview

Chapter 11 South American Market for Cannabis Extraction
11.1 Market Overview

Chapter 12 Middle East & African Market for Cannabis Extraction
12.1 Regional Market Overview

Chapter 13 Trends and Developments
13.1 Competitive Landscape
13.1.1 Innovations in the Cannabis Industry
13.1.2 Safe Banking Act and Cannabis Industry
13.1.3 Cannabis Industry Faces Many Challenges
13.1.4 Governments Are Working to Expand Access to Cannabis for Researchers
13.1.5 New Prop 65 Labeling Requirements for Cannabis Products
13.1.6 Demand for Thc-Free Products on the Rise

Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 Largest Cannabis Extraction Companies

  • Decibel Cannabis Co. Inc.

  • Indiva

  • Medipharm Labs Corp.

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions

  • The Valens Co. Inc.

14.2 Key Cannabis Extraction Equipment Companies

  • Aptia Engineering

  • Deutsche Process

  • Ecodyst

  • Eden Labs LLC

  • Essential Innovations Inc.

  • Extraktlab

  • Gibraltar Industries

  • Green Mill Supercritical LLC

  • Luna Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Mrx Technologies Group

  • Pic Solution Inc.

  • Root Sciences

  • Rotachrom Technologies Ltd.

  • Summit Extraction

  • Trusteel LLC

  • Vanguard Scientific Inc.

  • Vitalis Extraction Technologies

  • World-Class Extractions Inc.

14.3 Key Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Companies

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Gemmacert

  • Orange Photonics Inc.

  • Sage Analytics

  • Strain Genie Inc.

14.4 Key Cannabis Extraction Technology Service Providers

  • Eybna Technologies Ltd.

  • Mile High Labs International Inc.

  • Xs Financial Inc.

14.5 Key Cannabis Testing Service Companies

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Sgs Sa

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp.

  • Waters Corp.

14.6 Key Cannabis Extracts Product Companies

  • Absolutextracts

  • Concentrate Supply Co.

  • Craft Cannabis Co.

  • Evolab

  • Kurvana

  • O.Penvape Inc.

  • Select Oil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdl5uw

