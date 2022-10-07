U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,756.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,037.00
    +55.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,504.50
    -37.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.50
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.65
    +1.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.80
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    +1.82 (+6.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1204
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8990
    -0.1690 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,996.86
    -246.75 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.79
    -8.34 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.23
    +9.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Cannabis Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Cannabis Legalization in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cannabis Market

Global Cannabis Market
Global Cannabis Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Market by Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals & Tinctures), Compound (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), Application (Medical, Recreational), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannabis market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 24.3% in terms of value.

The market is driven by the rise in the use of cannabis for recreational and medical use. Moreover, there has been an increased legalization of cannabis in the US in states like Virginia in 2021 and Rhode Island in 2022 and in other countries like in Malta in 2021, and Thailand in 2018.

The cannabis industry is growing rapidly and witnessing a double-digit growth rate globally. There are several major companies operating in the cannabis segment that dominate their respective markets. Thus, companies are competing to gain a significant market share.

By application, the recreational segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Recreational cannabis demand is increasing continuously driven by Gen Z consumers. A small but encouraging portion of cannabis products are being sold to women due to a shift in public opinion, and this percentage is predicted to increase over time. Moreover, legalization has have led to a trend toward cannabis-related tourism, with locations producing novel holiday items to entice clients and increasing travel bookings to cannabis-legal destinations.

By compound, the THC-dominant segment is estimated to account for the largest share

THC strain is used for both medical and recreational applications, which increases its demand among manufacturers as well as consumers. Growing Together Research Inc., an Indiana-based biotechnology business, has created a new technique for genetically regulating the expression of Delta-9-THC in cannabis, including the capacity to boost cannabinoid levels in marijuana varieties grown for recreational or medical purposes. Moreover, other forms of THC, such as delta-8-THC, are gaining popularity in addition to the conventional version.

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Europe is majorly driven by the awareness of medical benefits of cannabis in the region coupled with the healthcare system present in several European countries that covers the health expenditure of most patients in these regions.

As the legalization of cannabis in European countries is at a nascent stage, this creates a considerable opportunity for companies to establish themselves in the region. Since the beginning of 2019, the European cannabis market has witnessed multiple mergers and acquisitions involving companies focused on medical cannabis. Like in the starting of 2021 medical cannabis firm GW Pharmaceutical was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceutical for USD 6.15 Billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cannabis Market
4.2 Cannabis Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Cannabis Market, by Compound and Country
4.4 Cannabis Market, by Application
4.5 Cannabis Market, by Compound
4.6 Cannabis Market, by Product Type and Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Increase in Aging Population
5.2.2 Economic Downturn
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Rising Cannabis Demand for Medicinal Applications
5.3.1.2 Legalization of Cannabis and Rise in Social Acceptance
5.3.1.3 Growth in R&D Activities and Technological Advancements to be Precursors for Cannabis Business
5.3.1.4 Rising Global Cannabis Sales Helping Online Retailers Expand
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Complex Regulatory Structure for Use of Cannabis
5.3.2.2 Problems Associated with High Dose of Cannabis Consumption
5.3.2.3 Stigmatization of Cannabis Market
5.3.2.4 Profit Margins of Manufacturers Shrinks as Cannabis Prices Fall
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Emergence of Cannabis Legalization in Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.2 Edibles, Led by Gummies and Chocolates, to Present Additional Growth Opportunities for Cannabis Business
5.3.3.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by US Cannabis Companies
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Intensive Water Consumption and Inability to Maintain Consistency During Cannabis Cultivation
5.3.4.2 Cannabis-Producing Businesses Face Financing Difficulties in US
5.3.4.3 Advertising and Marketing Restrictions in US
5.3.4.4 Supply Chain Challenges Associated with Cannabis in US

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research and Product Development
6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.2.3 Production
6.2.4 Packaging, Storage, and Distribution
6.2.5 Retail
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Cannabis Market
6.5 Market Mapping and Ecosystem of Cannabis Market
6.5.1 Demand-Side
6.5.2 Supply-Side
6.5.3 Ecosystem Map
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.6.1 Led Glow Light
6.6.2 Nanoencapsulation
6.6.3 Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain
6.6.4 Crop Steering
6.6.5 Vertical Farming
6.6.6 Innovative Hardware Tech Devices
6.6.7 IoT Automation
6.6.8 Genetic Engineering
6.7 Pricing Analysis
6.7.1 Selling Prices Charged by Key Players in Terms of Product Type
6.8 Cannabis Market: Patent Analysis
6.8.1 List of Major Patents
6.9 Trade Analysis: Cannabis Market
6.9.1 Export Scenario of Hemp
6.9.2 Import Scenario of Hemp
6.10 Case Studies: Cannabis Market
6.10.1 Filter420: Attempts to Build Brand Value
6.10.2 Onyx Agronomics: Precision Cannabis Facility
6.11 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
6.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Cannabis Market, by Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flowers
7.2.1 Automation and Sustainable Packaging to be Key Trends in Pre-Roll Domain
7.3 Concentrates
7.3.1 Various Delivery Methods Resulted in Consumer-Friendly Cannabis Concentrates Market
7.4 Edibles
7.4.1 Food and Beverage Manufacturing Companies Venture into Cannabis-Infused Edibles
7.5 Topicals & Tinctures
7.5.1 Topicals Witness Increased Demand in Skincare Industry
7.6 Other Product Types

8 Cannabis Market, by Compound
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant
8.2.1 Increasing Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Propels THC-Dominant Cannabis Market
8.3 Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant
8.3.1 Increased Popularity of CBD Edibles to Drive CBD-Dominant Cannabis Products Market
8.4 Balanced THC & CBD
8.4.1 Balanced THC & CBD Strains Witness Growth as CBD Diminishes Psychoactive Properties of THC

9 Cannabis Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical
9.2.1 Increase in Cannabis Use for Treatment of Various Ailments Drives Demand for Medical Cannabis
9.2.1.1 Pain Management
9.2.1.2 Neurological Health Management
9.2.1.3 Mental Health Management
9.2.1.4 Other Medical Applications
9.3 Recreational
9.3.1 Wider Legalization Status of Recreational Cannabis to Boost Market Growth

10 Cannabis Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.5.5 Product Footprint
11.6 Cannabis Market: Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/SMEs, 2021
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
11.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
11.7.1 Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals
11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation
12.2.2 Curaleaf
12.2.3 Cresco Labs
12.2.4 Green Thumb Industries
12.2.5 Tilray
12.2.6 Trulieve
12.2.7 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
12.2.8 Medmen
12.2.9 Unrivaled Brand Inc.
12.2.10 Organigram Holdings Inc.
12.2.11 Stenocare
12.2.12 Vivo Cannabis Inc.
12.2.13 Terrascend
12.2.14 Hexo Corp
12.2.15 Village Farms International Inc.
12.2.16 Verano
12.3 Other Players (SMEs/Startups)
12.3.1 The Cronos Group
12.3.2 Medical Marijuana, Inc.
12.3.3 Ecofibre Limited
12.3.4 Indiva
12.3.5 Tikun Olam-Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
12.3.6 Maricann Group Inc.
12.3.7 Satipharm
12.3.8 Cannabliss Organic LLC
12.3.9 Connected Cannabis Co.
12.3.10 Justice Cannabis Co.
12.3.11 Henry's Original

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z0dog

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over De

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues

    The CDC's latest report on COVID-19 vaccinations didn't provide enough fuel for shareholder optimism.

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.