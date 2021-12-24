Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cannabis Testing Services Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use in various states and countries is projected to push the global cannabis testing services market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2016, the Australian government amended the Narcotics Drugs Act 1967, to allow cultivation of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes under a national licensing scheme, which is expected to favor growth of the commercial manufacturing of cannabis plant in the region, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the cannabis testing services market.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Test Type :

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Cannabinoid Profiling

CBD Testing

THC Testing

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Testing

Microbiological Screening

Other Tests

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Product Type:

Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Others

Spectroscopy Instruments

Mass Spectroscopy

Atomic Spectroscopy

Other Instruments

Consumables & Test Kit

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By End User

Testing Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

