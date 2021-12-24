Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cannabis Testing Services Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rising legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use in various states and countries is projected to push the global cannabis testing services market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in February 2016, the Australian government amended the Narcotics Drugs Act 1967, to allow cultivation of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes under a national licensing scheme, which is expected to favor growth of the commercial manufacturing of cannabis plant in the region, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the cannabis testing services market.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cannabis testing services market, provides market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global cannabis testing services market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global cannabis testing services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cannabis testing services market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Test Type :
Potency Testing
Terpene Profiling
Cannabinoid Profiling
CBD Testing
THC Testing
Pesticide Screening
Residual Solvent Testing
Microbiological Screening
Other Tests
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Product Type:
Instruments
Chromatography Instruments
Liquid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography
Others
Spectroscopy Instruments
Mass Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy
Other Instruments
Consumables & Test Kit
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By End User
Testing Laboratories
Research Institutes
Others
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Country/Region
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Company Profiles
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGaA
Shimadzu Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Steep Hill Labs, Inc.
CB Scientific Inc.
Alpha-CAT
Orange Photonics, Inc.
Gobi Labs
MyDx, Inc.
SC Laboratories Inc.
Restek Corporation
Waters Corporation
PharmLabs LLC
Eurofins Scientific
EVIO Labs
ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.
Praxis Laboratory
Atlantic Test Labs, Inc.
American Clinical Solutions, LLC
MCR Labs
Cannalysis
Aurum Laboratory, LLC
The Niva Labs
Encore Labs
SGS Canada Inc.
Agricore Laboratories
California Cannabis Testing Lab
