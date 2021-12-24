U.S. markets closed

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cannabis Testing Services Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use in various states and countries is projected to push the global cannabis testing services market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2016, the Australian government amended the Narcotics Drugs Act 1967, to allow cultivation of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes under a national licensing scheme, which is expected to favor growth of the commercial manufacturing of cannabis plant in the region, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the cannabis testing services market.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cannabis testing services market, provides market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global cannabis testing services market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global cannabis testing services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cannabis testing services market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Test Type :

  • Potency Testing

  • Terpene Profiling

  • Cannabinoid Profiling

  • CBD Testing

  • THC Testing

  • Pesticide Screening

  • Residual Solvent Testing

  • Microbiological Screening

  • Other Tests

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Product Type:

  • Instruments

  • Chromatography Instruments

  • Liquid Chromatography

  • Gas Chromatography

  • Others

  • Spectroscopy Instruments

  • Mass Spectroscopy

  • Atomic Spectroscopy

  • Other Instruments

  • Consumables & Test Kit

  • Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By End User

  • Testing Laboratories

  • Research Institutes

  • Others

Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • By Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • By Country

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • By Country

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • By Country

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • By Country

  • GCC

  • Israel

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • By Country/Region

  • South Africa

  • Central Africa

  • North Africa

Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • Steep Hill Labs, Inc.

  • CB Scientific Inc.

  • Alpha-CAT

  • Orange Photonics, Inc.

  • Gobi Labs

  • MyDx, Inc.

  • SC Laboratories Inc.

  • Restek Corporation

  • Waters Corporation

  • PharmLabs LLC

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • EVIO Labs

  • ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.

  • Praxis Laboratory

  • Atlantic Test Labs, Inc.

  • American Clinical Solutions, LLC

  • MCR Labs

  • Cannalysis

  • Aurum Laboratory, LLC

  • The Niva Labs

  • Encore Labs

  • SGS Canada Inc.

  • Agricore Laboratories

  • California Cannabis Testing Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccgide

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


