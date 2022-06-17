ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Fruits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817811/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Canned Fruits Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2026



Food canning is defined as a technique to store food at standard temperatures by keeping food in tightly closed vacuum-sealed containers and heat processing properly. Canning process involves washing, sorting/grading, preparation, container filling, exhausting, container sealing, heat sterilization, cooling, labeling/casing and shipment storage. The canning of fruits and vegetables has witnessed a shift in equipment usage from batch units to continuous units, where cans are passed through an air lock and are then subjected to rotation in a pressurized heat compartment, followed by cooling in a cold-water cooler compartment. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canned Fruits estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Canned Peaches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canned Mixed Fruit segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Canned Fruits market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



The Canned Fruits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Growth in the market is driven by factors such as increased shelf life of the fruits due to use of better food preservation methods, rapid urbanization rates, busy lifestyles, and rising demand for convenience foods among other factors. Increase in nuclear households and rising disposable incomes of households have led to changes in food consumption habits of consumers, with convenience foods finding favor among consumers. Increase in working women across the world, easier availability of a wider variety of fruits which can be canned are other factors promoting market growth. Canned fruits are available regardless of the seasons and also do not have the stalks, peels and pits that need to be removed, which adds on to the convenience factor.



Canned Pineapples Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026



Canned pineapple is packed in unique flat cans that have a capacity of 4-5 slices. A can of twenty ounces usually can hold ten cored slices, while a thirty-ounce can holds 8 slices. Canned pineapple is available as spears, cored cylinders or as a whole and also comes in chunks, big cubes, small pieces or crushed. In the global Canned Pineapples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$282.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

Story continues

A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD

CHB Group

Del Monte Food, Inc.

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC

Golden Circle

Princes Limited

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

Seneca Foods Corporation

Tiger Brands Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817811/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Food Canning: An Introduction

Canned Fruits

Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017,

2019 and 2022

Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017

and 2019

Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market

Supermarkets: The Major Distribution Channel for Canned Fruits

Canned Fruits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD (Malaysia)

CHB Group (Greece)

Del Monte Food, Inc. (USA)

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Dole Packaged Foods LLC (USA)

Golden Circle (Australia)

Princes Limited (UK)

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (South Africa)

Seneca Foods Corporation (USA)

Tiger Brands Limited (South Africa)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth

Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing

Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of

Canned Fruits Market

Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional

Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for Organic

Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land in

Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and

2018

Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth

Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia: Percentage Volume Breakdown

by Country for 2018

Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits

Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market

World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of

Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019

Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits

Hamper Growth Prospects

Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods

Impacts Market Outlook

Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing:

A Major Challenge

Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage

Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost

Demand for Canned Fruits

Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of

Living

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Peaches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Canned Peaches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Peaches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Mixed Fruit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Canned Mixed Fruit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Mixed Fruit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Pineapples by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Canned Pineapples by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Pineapples by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Citrus Fruits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Canned Citrus Fruits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Citrus Fruits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Pears by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Canned Pears by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Pears by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Independent Retailers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Independent Retailers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Independent Retailers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

US Canned Fruits Market: An Overview

US Canned Foods Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2019

Per Capita Consumption of Canned Fruits in the US for the

Period 2000 through 2019

Amidst Falling Demand, Food Service and Institutional Sectors

Present Growth Opportunities for Canned Pears Market

Testing Times for the Domestic Canned Peaches Market

Import Export Statistics

Imports of Canned Pineapple in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Value Imports by Country for 2018

Imports of Canned Peaches in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Value Imports by Country for 2018

Imports of Canned Pears in the US: Percentage Breakdown Value

Imports by Country for 2018

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canned

Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned

Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Peaches,

Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits,

Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canned

Fruits by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Distribution

Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: A Major Canned Fruits Market

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

An Overview of Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market in Europe

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Canned Fruits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canned

Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned

Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Peaches, Canned

Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned

Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canned

Fruits by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Distribution

Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit,

Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Product -

Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned

Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canned Fruits by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent

Retailers and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Canned Fruits by Product - Canned Peaches, Canned

Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned

Pears and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Canned Fruits by

Product - Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned

Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus

Fruits, Canned Pears and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



