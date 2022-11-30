The Global Canned Tuna Market is expected to grow by $4188.4 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Canned Tuna Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the canned tuna market and it is poised to grow by $4188.4 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the canned tuna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961877/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of new products, health benefits associated with tuna consumption, and the rising import and export of canned tuna.



The canned tuna market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

â€¢ Hypermarket and supermarket

â€¢ Specialty stores

â€¢ Online



By Product

â€¢ Canned skipjack tuna

â€¢ Canned yellowfin tuna

â€¢ Canned albacore tuna

â€¢ Other canned tuna



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the growth in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the canned tuna market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of sustainable fishing practices and the growing focus of vendors on offering canned tuna in attractive packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the canned tuna market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Canned tuna market sizing

â€¢ Canned tuna market forecast

â€¢ Canned tuna market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canned tuna market vendors that include A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Conservas La Gaviota SL, Crown Prince Inc., Diavena Ltd., Dongwon Group, Frinsa del Noroeste SA, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Jealsa Rianxeira SAU, King Bell Producer Co. Ltd., LUIS CALVO SANZ SA, Ocean Brands GP, Otis McAllister Inc., Princes Ltd., Private Label Tuna, PT. Bali Maya Permai, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. Also, the canned tuna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961877/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-canned-tuna-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-4188-4-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-4-6-during-the-forecast-period-301689365.html

SOURCE Reportlinker