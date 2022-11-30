U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.39
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,713.74
    -138.79 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.47
    +43.69 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.59
    -5.96 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    +2.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0460 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2630
    +0.6290 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,880.51
    +469.06 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.82
    +0.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.28
    +79.28 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

The Global Canned Tuna Market is expected to grow by $4188.4 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Canned Tuna Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the canned tuna market and it is poised to grow by $4188.4 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the canned tuna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961877/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of new products, health benefits associated with tuna consumption, and the rising import and export of canned tuna.

The canned tuna market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
â€¢ Hypermarket and supermarket
â€¢ Specialty stores
â€¢ Online

By Product
â€¢ Canned skipjack tuna
â€¢ Canned yellowfin tuna
â€¢ Canned albacore tuna
â€¢ Other canned tuna

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ North America
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ Middle East and Africa
â€¢ South America

This study identifies the growth in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the canned tuna market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of sustainable fishing practices and the growing focus of vendors on offering canned tuna in attractive packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the canned tuna market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Canned tuna market sizing
â€¢ Canned tuna market forecast
â€¢ Canned tuna market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canned tuna market vendors that include A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Conservas La Gaviota SL, Crown Prince Inc., Diavena Ltd., Dongwon Group, Frinsa del Noroeste SA, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Jealsa Rianxeira SAU, King Bell Producer Co. Ltd., LUIS CALVO SANZ SA, Ocean Brands GP, Otis McAllister Inc., Princes Ltd., Private Label Tuna, PT. Bali Maya Permai, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. Also, the canned tuna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961877/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-canned-tuna-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-4188-4-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-4-6-during-the-forecast-period-301689365.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

    Crypto regulation can be misunderstood as approval, officials at the European Central Bank said in a blog post explaining the bank's stance on bitcoin.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Oil Rallies Above $80 as US Stockpiles Fall the Most Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied after government data showed US stockpiles fell the most since 2019 while crude and product exports rose to record highs.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4% to over $81 a barrel o

  • Oil prices rise as data show a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data revealed that domestic crude inventories fell by nearly 13 million barrels, down for a third consecutive week, as traders awaited this weekend’s OPEC+ decision on crude production levels. U.S. and global benchmark crude prices are heading for a monthly loss which would be the fifth monthly loss in six months as traders looked for any signs of an easing of China’s COVID restrictions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLF23) rose $2.71, or 3.4%, to $80.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Why Finding a Real Russian Oil Price Cap Is Proving So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- European diplomats trying to reach a deal to curb Russian oil prices are wrestling with an awkward truth: Moscow’s main benchmark crude is already trading below the levels proposed for the cap.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItTalks have s

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

    The company’s refrigerated-foods business saw volumes drop 19% without the benefit of an additional week in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling, but Wall Street Isn’t Buying It

    The discrepancy between futures markets and forecasts shows how uncertainty and volatility can pry gaps between perceived value and prices.

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger deal seen leading to higher prices, less competition by lawmakers grilling CEOs

    A bipartisan senate panel on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward the planned merger of grocery-store chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Salesforce Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What Wall Street Expects.

    The cloud software giant reports fiscal-third-quarter earnings. Investors are eagerly anticipating the results and outlook.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.