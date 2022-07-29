Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Has Funded Over $2.5 Billion in Transactions

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Global Capital Partners Fund LLC reaches $2.5 billion in transactions, it continues to review its lending services and compares them to various programs offered by other lenders in order to unlock new investment opportunities domestically and internationally. For many years, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has been a leader in asset-based financing, including mezzanine financing, construction loans, acquisition financing, bridge financing, and many other options. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is one of the leading financing solutions providers in the United States and continues to increase its role internationally.



The funding programs at Global Capital Partners allow companies to run and sustain their business in an increasingly competitive market. From expanding business operations to entering new markets, companies can achieve their goals quickly while reducing their cash flow gaps. They offer funding based on the business’s assets and reputation, not the credit history, increasing their chances of loan approval. A representative for GCP Fund LLC stated, “By streamlining the funding process we have eliminated the limitations and hassles of traditional loans. We use a simple loan application and offer quick approvals. This has enabled us to help hundreds of clients over the years. GCP Fund is known as one of the most trusted commercial lenders for hard money loans, bridge financing, and real estate financing. We are able to leverage our relationships with international lenders offering effective acquisition funding programs and commercial lending.”

Many businesses struggle to raise public funding to finance their operations due to rejections for loans and credit lines. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC offers financing solutions for real estate acquisition, expansion loans, asset purchase, construction, and more. Because it has an experienced team of underwriters and senior partners, GCP Fund is able to disburse loans more quickly than other private lenders. This advantage has helped to make them one of the leading private lenders in the nation. Small business owners often lack the resources to acquire large working capital, which prevents them from growth and sustainable increase. The Global Capital Partners Fund loan helps businesses of all sizes cover their expenses, recover and expand their business, and maintain a healthy cash flow.

In addition to its work domestically, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has extended a program working with affiliate brokers, which allows brokers from many countries around the world to partner with the prestigious firm and to benefit from the large in-house team of underwriters at Global Capital Partners Fund, as well as being able to work with its significant network of clients and public relations resources. The global affiliate broker program allows Global Capital Partners Fund LLC to expand their convenient and efficient hard money lending services even beyond their already extensive reach throughout the US and Canada.

About GCP Fund LLC

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a private global commercial lender based in NYC, offering many financing options, including bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans, and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2.5 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.

CONTACT: Contact Information Website: https://gcpfund.com/ Contact: 1-800-514-7350 Business Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501 New York, NY 10017 Email:contact@gcpfund.com



