Global Capnography Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Capnography devices refer to various medical equipment that are used for measuring the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient's bloodstream. They measure the inhaled and exhaled concentration of CO2 in the body. The devices are used for patients undergoing anesthesia to ensure that they are receiving ample oxygen throughout the surgical procedure. These devices are commonly available in handheld, standalone and multi-parameter variants based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also aid in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress, providing real-time feedback on treatment effects and detecting shocks.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), such as pulmonary embolism and asthma, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These devices are also being used for monitoring patients under intensive care who are suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to lung disorders, is also providing driving the market growth. Capnography devices are widely being used for operative and post-operative care of patients and are commonly used in operation, recovery and critical rooms, wards and ambulances. Various product innovations, such as the development of technologically advanced devices that offer ease-of-connection, convenient sterilization and enable accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the launch of variants that are integrated with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy and miniaturized multi-gas monitors that are highly accurate and have an adjustable flow rate. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the development of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product

  • Capnometers

  • Accessories

Breakup by Product Type

  • Handheld

  • Conventional

Breakup by Technology

  • Main-stream

  • Side-stream

  • Micro-stream

Breakup by Application

  • Trauma and Emergency Care

  • Cardiac Care

  • Respiratory Monitoring

  • Others

Breakup by End-user

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd., Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Dragerwerk AG, EDAN Instruments Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Infinium Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Smiths Medical Md Inc., Zoe Medical Incorporated, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global capnography devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global capnography devices market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global capnography devices market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Capnography Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Capnometers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Handheld
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Main-stream
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Side-stream
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Micro-stream
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Trauma and Emergency Care
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cardiac Care
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Respiratory Monitoring
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Dragerwerk AG
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 EDAN Instruments Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Hill-Rom Services Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Infinium Medical
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Masimo Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Medtronic Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.14 Nonin Medical Inc.
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15 Smiths Medical Md Inc.
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.16 Zoe Medical Incorporated
16.3.16.1 Company Overview
16.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qohfyf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


