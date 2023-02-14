U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.18
    -1.11 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,089.79
    -156.14 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,960.15
    +68.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.49
    +4.34 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.18
    -0.96 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0440
    +0.6360 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,238.10
    +580.24 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.06
    +13.65 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

The Global Caprolactam Market is forecast to grow by $5184.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Caprolactam Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the caprolactam market and is forecast to grow by $5184.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caprolactam Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391022/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the caprolactam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the commercial importance of nylon, rising demand from the automobile sector, and increased incorporation of heat-stabilized materials with industrial yarns.

The caprolactam market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Nylon 6 fibers
• Nylon 6 resins
• Others

By End-user
• Textile yarn
• Industrial yarn
• Engineering plastics
• Carpet fibers and staple fibers

By Geography
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the shift towards bio-refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the caprolactam market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift in focus toward bio-based nylon 6 polymers and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the caprolactam market covers the following areas:
• Caprolactam market sizing
• Caprolactam market forecast
• Caprolactam market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caprolactam market vendors that include AdvanSix Inc., Alpek SAB de CV, Aquafil Spa, BASF SE, Capro Co., Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Fibrant, Genomatica Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Highsun Holding Group, Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics(Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., ORLEN Unipetrol AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Corp. Also, the caprolactam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391022/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Na

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Na

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it will delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down O

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • New car prices push higher as used vehicle prices keep slipping

    It was a mixed picture for the autos market as prices overall ticked up slightly month over month in the U.S. in January. The BLS reported in its January CPI report that new vehicle prices rose 0.2% (up 5.8% y-o-y), and used vehicle prices fell 1.9%, (down 11.6% y-o-y). While used prices have fallen for seven straight months, new car prices have steadily risen every month since March 2021 (using revised CPI).

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • Kroger, Albertsons narrow range of stores they'll sell to 250-300, report says

    Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. have narrowed down their planned number of stores they’ll divest as part of planned merger.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Fourth-quarter beverage sales rise 7% from higher prices but the company expects sales growth to slow.