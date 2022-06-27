The Global Capsule Hotel Market is expected to grow by $ 49.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Capsule Hotel Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the capsule hotel market and it is poised to grow by $ 49. 14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the capsule hotel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing disposable income of travelers, various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, and the growing need for inexpensive accommodation.

The capsule hotel market analysis includes the mode of booking segment and geographic landscape.



The capsule hotel market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

• Offline Booking

• Online Booking



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of the global travel and tourism industry as one of the prime reasons driving the capsule hotel market growth during the next few years. Also, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in capsule hotels to monitor health and predict the food preferences of the guests and rising solo tourism globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the capsule hotel market covers the following areas:

• Capsule hotel market sizing

• Capsule hotel market forecast

• Capsule hotel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading capsule hotel market vendors that include Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. Also, the capsule hotel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

