Global Capsule Hotel Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Emergence of Mobile Applications and Ease in Bookings Drive Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global capsule hotel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2023-2030. This report on global capsule hotel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global capsule hotel market by segmenting the market based on type, traveller type, booking mode, number of capsules, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the capsule hotel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Emergence of Mobile Applications

  • Ease in Bookings

  • Proliferation of the Travel and Tourism Industry

Challenges

  • Surge in Unrest due to Terrorism

  • Local Issues in Several Countries

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Capsule Hotel Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Capsule Hotel Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Side by side
5.3. Separate
5.4. Others

6. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Traveller Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solo
6.3 Group
6.4 Others

7. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Booking Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Online
7.3 Offline

8. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Number of Capsule
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Upto 50
8.3 From 50 to 100
8.4 Above 100

9. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Office Workers
9.3 Tourists
9.4 Others

10. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Rest of the Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Canada
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 Turkey
10.6.3 Iran
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces

13. Market Value Chain Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Scenario
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 Book & Bed Tokyo
14.2.2 First Cabin HD Co., Ltd.
14.2.3 Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya
14.2.4 Pangea pod hotel
14.2.5 Riccarton Capsule Hotel
14.2.6 The Bed KLCC
14.2.7 The Capsule Hotel
14.2.8 The CUBE Hotel Group
14.2.9 Urbanpod Hotel
14.2.10 UZ.Hotel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2896z-hotel?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-capsule-hotel-market-report-2023-to-2030---emergence-of-mobile-applications-and-ease-in-bookings-drive-growth-301743919.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

