Global Capsule Hotel Market Report 2023 - 2028: Players Include Hippo Pod, inBox Capsule Hotel, Mayu Tokyo Woman and Nadeshiko Hotel

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capsule hotel market size reached US$ 97.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 309.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • CubeHotelsGroup

  • De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V.

  • Hippo Pod

  • inBox Capsule Hotel

  • Mayu Tokyo Woman

  • Nadeshiko Hotel

  • Pangea Pod Hotel

  • Riccarton Capsule Hotel

  • St Christopher's Inns

  • The Bed KLCC

  • The Capsule Hotel

  • Urban Pod Pvt Ltd.

A capsule hotel, or pod hotel, refers to a compact accommodation facility equipped with basic amenities. These capsules are integrated within hotels and are arranged in rows and furnished with a locker facility, alarm clock, common washrooms, charging sockets and single or double beds.

The bookings for capsule hotels are usually made through online and offline booking modes. The capsules are manufactured using metal, wood and rigid materials, such as plastic and fiberglass. Capsule hotels provide enhanced comfort, privacy, safety and convenience to the travelers. In comparison to business hotels, capsule hotels are more cost-efficient and offer spacious common areas, baths and theatre rooms.

Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. There is an increasing consumer preference for hygiene, comfort, cost-effective and budget-friendly accommodation while traveling, which is driving the market toward growth.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption among millennials and solo travelers for adventure, travel expeditions and exploring the culture of destinations is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of smartphone applications to access personal capsules and smart pods, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

These technologies also offer soundless alarm systems that gradually raise sleeping guests into seated positions while brightening the ambient lights. In line with this, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in capsule hotels to monitor health and predict the food preferences of the guests is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global capsule hotel market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global capsule hotel market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global capsule hotel market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global capsule hotel market?
5. What is the breakup of the global capsule hotel market based on the traveler type?
6. What is the breakup of the global capsule hotel market based on the booking mode?
7. What is the breakup of the global capsule hotel market based on the age group?
8. What are the key regions in the global capsule hotel market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global capsule hotel market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Capsule Hotel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Traveler Type
6.1 Solo
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Group
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Booking Mode
7.1 Online Booking
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline Booking
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Age Group
8.1 Generation X
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Generation Y
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Generation Z
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Office Workers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Tourists
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx6dt3-hotel?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


