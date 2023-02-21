Global Capsule Hotel Market Report 2023 - 2028: Players Include Hippo Pod, inBox Capsule Hotel, Mayu Tokyo Woman and Nadeshiko Hotel

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capsule hotel market size reached US$ 97.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 309.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2028.

A capsule hotel, or pod hotel, refers to a compact accommodation facility equipped with basic amenities. These capsules are integrated within hotels and are arranged in rows and furnished with a locker facility, alarm clock, common washrooms, charging sockets and single or double beds.

The bookings for capsule hotels are usually made through online and offline booking modes. The capsules are manufactured using metal, wood and rigid materials, such as plastic and fiberglass. Capsule hotels provide enhanced comfort, privacy, safety and convenience to the travelers. In comparison to business hotels, capsule hotels are more cost-efficient and offer spacious common areas, baths and theatre rooms.



Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. There is an increasing consumer preference for hygiene, comfort, cost-effective and budget-friendly accommodation while traveling, which is driving the market toward growth.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption among millennials and solo travelers for adventure, travel expeditions and exploring the culture of destinations is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of smartphone applications to access personal capsules and smart pods, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

These technologies also offer soundless alarm systems that gradually raise sleeping guests into seated positions while brightening the ambient lights. In line with this, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in capsule hotels to monitor health and predict the food preferences of the guests is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



