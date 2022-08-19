U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Global Car Cleaning Products Market Is Expected to Reach $6.78 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the purchase of new vehicles, increase in focus on car maintenance and car care for longevity of the vehicle, increase in standard of living, and growth in the popularity of luxury vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the global car cleaning products market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and shortage of raw materials during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global car cleaning products market generated $3.99 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.99 billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.78 billion

CAGR

5.7%

No. of Pages in Report

360

Segments covered

Product type, application, consumption, vehicle type, solvent, distribution channel,and region.

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Surge in the purchase of new vehicles

Opportunities

Growth in the popularity of luxury vehicles

Increase in focus on car maintenance and car care

Restrains

Regulations related to car care services

Extortionate prices of cleaning equipment

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Car Cleaning Products Market

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global car cleaning products market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of car cleaning products as numerous car manufacturing plants were also closed. This, in turn, adversely impacted its demand.

  • In addition, there was a huge economic and financial crisis in several countries, and hence customers were reluctant to purchase new and expensive items. Fewer number of vehicles were seen on the roads during the pandemic. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • Furthermore, strict regulations on import and export of raw materials were imposed by the government, which further aggravated the demand for car cleaning products.

  • However, the growth of the online retail channel is expected to recoup the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global car cleaning products market based on Product type, application, consumption, vehicle type, solvent, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the cleaning and washing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The sealing glaze and coating segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of Report

Based on application, the interior segment held the dominating markets share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The exterior segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on consumption, the car store and studios segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The individual segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analzyed in the global car cleaning products market report include Simoniz USA, Tetrosyl, Liqui Moly, Turtle Wax, Armored Auto Group, Auto Magic, Guangzhou Biaobang,Illinois Tool Works Inc., Wurth Group, Altro Group Plc, Sonax GMBH, Soft99 Corporation,Northern Labs, and Formula1 Wax.

The report analyzes these key players of the global car cleaning market. These market players have made remarkable use ofeffective strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to strengthen their foothold and prowess in the industry. These players also tend to enhance their competitive edge over other prominent companies with the help of these strategies. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

Get more information:

About Us                        

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


