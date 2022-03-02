U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Global Car Radiator Market Demand to be Valued at USD 8.5 Billion as of 2032, Fact.MR Report

·6 min read

United States to be a Major Beneficiary, Contributing 90% of the North American Market Revenue

Fact.MR's latest report on the car radiator market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, material type, car type, sales channel and region

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study by Fact.MR anticipates that the global car radiator market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 6% across the 2022-2032 forecast period. By 2022-end, the industry is expected to be valued at US$ 4.7 billion. Additionally, the market experienced an upswing of 4.4% in Y-o-Y terms in 2021.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

In the long-run, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 8.5 billion in 2032. Furthermore, car radiators are expected to comprise approximately 56% of overall market valuation of the automotive radiator industry. A major growth contributor of this market is the implementation of clean fuel emission standards, which is prompting manufacturers to introduce highly efficient car radiator technologies.

Besides, significant growth opportunities exist with regard to decorative and aesthetic appeal of automobiles. For instance, in 2019, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. developed an automobile radiator grille which imparts a sportier feel to sports cars. Deploying a brilliant black luster, these grilles are mounted on LEXUS IS F-Sport special edition fleets. In recent years it has developed radiator grilles and other exterior products with lustrous paint containing a metallic material that reflects light.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 4.5 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 4.7 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 8.5 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 6%

Key Takeaways

  • By material type, aluminium based car radiators are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% until 2032, gaining 173 BPS

  • Cross flow car radiators are expected to accumulate a revenue share worth US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022

  • By distribution channel, car radiator sales to be maximum via OEMs, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% until 2032

  • Radiators for compact cars are expected to gain major traction, documenting a CAGR of 6%

  • North America to be an attractive investment destination for car radiators, with the U.S comprising 90% of the regional market share

  • Sales of car radiators to be maximum across China, expected to account for nearly 75% of the global market value

Prominent Drivers

  • Constant improvements in automotive heat exchange systems operations is providing significant growth opportunities for car radiators. Also, mandatory legal compliance requirements to check for fuel emissions is also enhancing uptake

  • The introduction of hybrid and electric motor vehicles will usher in new technological developments with regard to engine cooling technologies, significantly broadening expansion prospects

Key Restraints

  • The need for frequent maintenance cycles is proving to be a hindrance to market growth, as it involves a considerable amount of expenditure on critical components such as cooling fans and heat exchangers

Market Competition

Companies working in the car radiator industry are expanding their product portfolio by launching new products as demand for car radiators is increasing due to rising demand for hybrid vehicles. Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including merger & acquisition, partnership, expansion, product launch etc. Product launch is the key strategy to increase their market presence among customers.

  • On 10th May 2019, Marelli has acquired Calsonic Kansei Corporation. Company will be able to expand its manufacturing base of radiators as well acquire large consumer base.

  • On 28th July 2021, MAHLE has announced to expand aftermarket solutions range like transmission oil management, air conditioning service and calibration

Key Players Covered by Fact.MR

  • Valeo SA

  • Marelli

  • Denso Corporation

  • Mahle GmbH

  • Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Sanden Holdings Corporation

  • T.RAD Co., Ltd.

  • TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Nissen A/S

  • Modine Manufacturing Company

  • Banco Products (I) Ltd.

  • Keihin Corporation

Key Questions Covered in the Car Radiator Market Report

  • What is the global car radiator market scenario?

  • How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

  • What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the car radiator market?

  • Who are the prominent players in the global car radiator market?

  • Which is the most leading region in the car radiator market?

More Valuable Insights on the Car Radiator Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global car radiator market analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the car radiator market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

  • By Product Type

  • By Material Type

  • By Car Type

  • By Sales Channel

  • By Region

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market Scope: Growing demand of vehicles coupled with increase in demand for high-performance and racing cars will drive demand for automotive engine cooling fans that are lightweight and noiseless. Moreover, stringent fuel and emissions norms will require engine to be fuel efficient that eventually will drive the demand for compact cooling fans market.

Automotive Steering Rack Market: According to the latest research by Fact. MR, the automotive steering rack market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In the short term, demand for steering racks will rebound steadily, with a positive long-term outlook. In the near future, increased demand from the automotive industry would generate opportunities.

Automotive Powertrain Market: The global sales of automotive have remained favorable for the industry in recent years, with China and the United States topping the list both in terms of production and sales. Automotive powertrain manufacturing is undergoing massive changes. The need for more fuel-efficient vehicles is leading to rapid adoption of lightweight materials and downsizing of components wherever possible.

Car Fuel Filter Market: The global market for car fuel filter is expected to witness considerable growth, given the high degree of efficiency offered in terms of controlling automotive fuel emissions.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

