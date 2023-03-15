Global Car Rental Business Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment
Global Market for Car Rental Business
Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Business: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Car Rental Business estimated at US$66.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$39.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
As Covid-19 Pandemic Decimates the Demand, Car Rental Business Market Set to Incur Huge Losses in 2020
Monthly Change in International Tourist Arrivals for January, February, & March 2020
Global Travel &Tourism Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2020
Global Flight Departures in First Week of April 2020 & 2019
Battered Global Travel & Tourism Industry Steals All Hope From Car Rental Businesses
An Introduction to Car Rental Business
Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years
Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review
Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector
Car Rental Business by Location
Car Rental Business by Sector
Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Car Rental Business Sector
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield
Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets
Emphasis on Innovative Strategies
Personalized Offers and Specialized Services
Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach
Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers
End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam
Recent Market Activity
Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service
Car Rental Business - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment
Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance
IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation
AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle
Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options
Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds
Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental Business
Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics
Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest 'Tech' Innovation
Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events: Among Prominent Demand Drivers
Breakdown of International Student Enrolments (in %) by Country for the Year 2018
Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region
Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World
Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business
Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market
Issues & Challenges
Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional Rent-A-Car Market
Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes
Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises
Car Manufacturers
Power Companies
Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging 'Muscular' Competitor
Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary and Cost Conscious Consumers
A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental Charges
Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in Business Communication
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
