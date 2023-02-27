Global Car Rental Market Size, Share & Analysis
Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar, Enterprise Holdings Inc, Hertz System Inc, Localiza, Sixt Rent a Car, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, Eco Rent a Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Uber Technologies Inc., and Budget Rent a Car System, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the car rental market.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Car Rental Market is projected to grow from USD 100.05 billion in 2023 to USD 141.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.
A significant rise in the number of people taking business and leisure trips across the globe is driving the demand for car rental services. Rising internet penetration across developing as well as developed countries has further helped companies in the market to capture a larger customer base with the help of dedicated mobile apps for the convenience of customers.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Car Rental Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the ship type outlook, the executive cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the airport transport segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Local Usage
Airport Transport
Outstation
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Luxury Cars
Executive Cars
Economy Cars
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
