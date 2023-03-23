U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

KEY FINDINGS. The global carbon black market is evaluated to grow with a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecasting years of 2023 to 2032. The market’s growth is linked to key drivers, such as the growing application of carbon black in the fiber & textile industry and other non-rubber applications, the rising demand for wire & cable, pressure pipes, and construction materials, as well as specialty carbon black’s increasing market penetration.

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CARBON BLACK MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434822/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
A commercial form of solid carbon, termed carbon black, is manufactured using tightly regulated methods to generate specially engineered aggregates of carbon particles.They differ in size, porosity, shape, as well as surface chemistry.

With only trace amounts of oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen, carbon black typically constitutes over 95% pure carbon.
The rise in demand for specialty carbon black has encouraged top carbon black manufacturers to augment their production capacities while converting the production line from standard carbon black to specialty carbon black.In addition, companies are also investing in research and development (R&D) centers, which can offer an extra edge in the realm of specialty carbon black.

For example, in August 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons announced that it started the construction on its second plant for specialty as well as high-performance carbon black.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global carbon black market growth assessment entails the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of Europe.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The regional market’s growth is primarily credited to key factors, such as the rapidly developing automobile industry, coupled with the growing demand for high-performance coatings from end-use sectors.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global carbon black market is expected to be moderate during the forecasted period. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co Ltd, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ADITYA BIRLA GROUP
2. CABOT CORPORATION
3. EPSILON CARBON PRIVATE LIMITED
4. IMERYS GRAPHITE & CARBON
5. INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS CO LTD
6. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
7. OCI COMPANY LTD
8. OMSK CARBON GROUP
9. ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
10. TOKAI CARBON CO LTD
