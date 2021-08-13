U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Global Carbon Capture and Sequestration Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Sequestration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Capture and Sequestration estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Capture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transport segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR

The Carbon Capture and Sequestration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

Sequestration Segment to Record 10.7% CAGR

In the global Sequestration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • ADNOC Group

  • Aker Solutions

  • BP

  • Carbon Engineering Ltd

  • Chevron

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Dakota Gasification Company

  • Equinor

  • Exxonmobil Corporation

  • Fluor Corporation

  • General Electric

  • Halliburton

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Linde AG

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • NRG Energy

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Shell Global

  • Siemens AG

  • Total

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdq1ml

