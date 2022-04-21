U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies and Market Dynamics: How Carbon Capture Technologies Support the Power Transition

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CO2 sequestration can be defined as the segregation of CO2, either chemically, as in chemical utilization, or physically, as in geologic storage. The integrated process from capture to sequestration is defined as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). For both the power sector and industry, carbon capture is the only large-scale option available to reduce emissions at relatively low cost while preserving the value of fossil fuel reserves and existing infrastructures. For CCUS to contribute significantly to the mitigation of CO2 emissions, it would be necessary to implement thousands of large-scale CCUS projects worldwide over the coming decades, which would require a joint and dedicated effort from industry and policymakers.

National demonstration programs are an essential driver of the development of new technologies. In terms of the number of large demonstration projects, the leading countries are the U.S., U.K. and China, where numerous projects have been reported. In other countries, such as Australia, and European countries, a number of ambitious projects have been developed in the past years but have been since cancelled or face serious delays.

While considerable R&D efforts are being made to develop new pathways for converting CO2 to useful products, these emerging applications are still mostly being tested at the laboratory or pilot scale. However, Chinese companies have already started to commercialize CO2-based polymers, thus overtaking Western companies that have been doing extensive research in this field for years.

Despite the many developments being made, CCUS technology has not reached its optimum level. While its importance in terms of helping organizations and governments reach climate goals was recognized long ago, its deployment has been very slow.

This report provides an analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies and current market trends.

The Report Includes

  • An updated overview of the global market for CCUS technologies

  • Estimation of the market size, both in terms of volume and value, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022-2025, with projection of CAGR through 2026

  • Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments

  • Highlights of the market potential for carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market on the basis of technologies, source, applications, service and region

  • Description of CCUS value chain, climate policies and regulation of the industry such as Kyoto Protocol and Carbon Pricing

  • Discussion on importance of carbon capture technologies for achieving climate objectives, and widening the portfolio of low-carbon power sources, and information on Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

  • Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

  • Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of carbon, capture utilization and storage technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Market Dynamics

  • Importance of Carbon Capture Technologies

  • How Carbon Capture Technologies Support the Power Transition

  • Address Existing Plant Emissions

  • Stable Power Flexibility

  • Emissions Net Nil and Negative

  • Support for Co2 Infrastructure Will Be Essential Element of Policy Incentives for CCUS

  • Carbon Capture Technologies Are Important for Achieving Climate Objectives, Widening the Portfolio of Low-Carbon Power Sources

  • Tackling Emissions from Existing Plants

  • Retrofitting Carbon Capture Technologies Makes the Most Sense for Power Plants That Are Well Located, Young and Efficient

  • Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

  • Carbon Capture With Bioenergy Becomes Increasingly Cost-Competitive With Fossil Fuel-Based CCUS at Higher Carbon Prices

  • How Carbon Capture Affects Thermal Power Plant Flexibility

  • Challenges and Opportunities

  • Technological Advances Needed

  • Policy Incentives and Support

  • Bcc Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Emerging Technologies

  • Researchers Are Identifying Numerous Technical Approaches to Achieving Carbon Neutrality at Ccus-Equipped Power Plants

  • Co2 Capture is Benefiting from Numerous Research Initiatives

Company Profiles

  • Accelergy Corp.

  • Alcoa of Australia Ltd.

  • Air Liquide

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Aker Solutions

  • Bayer Materialscience AG

  • Bioprocess Algae LLC

  • BASF

  • BP

  • Cambridge Carbon Capture

  • Carbon Cycle Ltd.

  • Carbon Recycling International

  • Carbon8 Systems

  • Carboncure Technologies Inc.

  • Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry

  • Dioxide Materials Inc.

  • DNV Research and Innovation

  • E3Tec Service LLC

  • Easel Biotechnologies LLC

  • Econic Technologies Ltd.

  • Empower Materials Inc.

  • ENN Group Co. Ltd.

  • Gas Technology Institute

  • General Electric

  • Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-Cas Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Joule Unlimited Inc.

  • Lanzatech Inc.

  • Liquid Light Inc.

  • Linde AG

  • MBD Energy Ltd.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Norner As

  • Novomer Inc.

  • Oakbio Inc.

  • Pioneer Energy Inc.

  • Pond Biofuels Inc.

  • Quantiam Technologies Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell plc

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • SK Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Skyonic Corp.

  • Solidia Technologies Inc.

  • Twence B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8ejua

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


