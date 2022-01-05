U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,781.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,682.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,221.50
    -54.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    +0.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.07
    +0.47 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7350
    -0.3910 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,210.92
    -420.46 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.13
    +7.78 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.48
    +14.33 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Markets 2021-2030: Revenue, Carbon Capture Capacity, Regional Splits, Trends

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives a comprehensive analysis of the global CCUS market till 2030, including forecasts for revenue, carbon capture capacity, regional splits, trends by industry, competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) will have a huge role to play in the global trend towards decarbonization of industries in the decades ahead. As energy transition accelerates and impending deadlines for carbon-neutrality approach, the CCUS market will present dynamic growth opportunities across regions and industrial sectors till 2030.

In the short to medium term, CCUS will find wider application in hard-to-abate industries, such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, fertilizers, and chemical production by retrofitting existing plants. In order to have a larger impact on decarbonization strategies in the longer term, negative emission technologies, such as Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and Direct Air CCS (DACCS) will begin to be deployed.

CCUS hubs will play a significant role by integrating various industrial clusters within the ecosystem, thereby, reducing the cost and operational risk. At the same time, innovation will focus on cost reduction, technology optimization, modularization, and new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on CCUS

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Growth Environment - Summary and Conclusions

  • Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in the Americas

  • Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in Europe

  • Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in APAC

  • Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in MEA

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS

  • Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage - Scope of Analysis

  • Applications and Geographic Scope

  • CCUS Value Chain and Definitions

  • CCUS Segmentation and Definitions

  • Carbon Capture Solutions and Technologies

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCUS

  • Growth Drivers for CCUS

  • Growth Driver Analysis for CCUS

  • Growth Restraints for CCUS

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for CCUS

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - CCUS

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS

  • Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS

  • Competitive Environment - CCUS

  • Revenue Share - CCUS

  • Revenue Share Analysis - CCUS

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Industry

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Power Industry

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Power Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type - CCUS in the Power Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Power Industry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Industry

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Heavy Industry

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Heavy Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - CCUS in the Heavy Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Heavy Industry

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Industry

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCU in the Oil and Gas Industry

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Operations Type - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and DACCS

  • Key Growth Metrics for BECCS and DACCS

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - BECCS and DACCS

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology Type - BECCS and DACCS

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - BECCS and DACCS

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS Clusters

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCUS Clusters

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS Clusters

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS Clusters

  • Global CCUS Hubs and Clusters in Operation and Planned

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hydrogen Production

  • Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in Hydrogen Production

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in Hydrogen Production

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in Hydrogen Production

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waste-to-energy

  • Key Growth Metrics for Waste-to-energy CCUS

  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - Waste-to-energy CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS

  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Waste-to-energy CCUS

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilization

  • Carbon Capture with Utilization and Future Growth Prospect

  • Annual Capacity Forecast for Utilization

  • Key Growth Potential for Utilization in Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion

  • Recent Research Investigations on Uses of Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage

  • Global Storage Potential for Captured CO2

  • Annual CO2 Storage Forecast - CCUS

  • Storage Forecast Analysis - CCUS

13. Growth Opportunity Universe - CCUS

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target

  • Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries With Less CO2 Emissions

  • Growth Opportunity 4: CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eogp8b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shu

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    For the second straight day, the share price of otherwise popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell on Tuesday. BioNTech is, it nearly goes without saying by now, the co-developer of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine with pharmacuetical sector powerhouse Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Both companies saw their share prices rise precipitously, more or less in line with the exploding popularity and widespread use of Comirnaty following the Food and Drug Administration's initial granting of an EUA for the vaccine in December 2020.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. Beyond Meat stock jumped 8.2% to $66.67 in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.