Global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market Report 2021-2030: Opportunity in CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain
This study gives a comprehensive analysis of the global CCUS market till 2030, including forecasts for revenue, carbon capture capacity, regional splits, trends by industry, competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) will have a huge role to play in the global trend towards decarbonization of industries in the decades ahead. As energy transition accelerates and impending deadlines for carbon-neutrality approach, the CCUS market will present dynamic growth opportunities across regions and industrial sectors till 2030.
In the short to medium term, CCUS will find wider application in hard-to-abate industries, such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, fertilizers, and chemical production by retrofitting existing plants. In order to have a larger impact on decarbonization strategies in the longer term, negative emission technologies, such as Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and Direct Air CCS (DACCS) will begin to be deployed.
CCUS hubs will play a significant role by integrating various industrial clusters within the ecosystem, thereby, reducing the cost and operational risk. At the same time, innovation will focus on cost reduction, technology optimization, modularization, and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on CCUS
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Growth Environment - Summary and Conclusions
Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in the Americas
Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in Europe
Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in APAC
Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in MEA
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage - Scope of Analysis
Applications and Geographic Scope
CCUS Value Chain and Definitions
CCUS Segmentation and Definitions
Carbon Capture Solutions and Technologies
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics for CCUS
Growth Drivers for CCUS
Growth Driver Analysis for CCUS
Growth Restraints for CCUS
Growth Restraint Analysis for CCUS
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - CCUS
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Industry - CCUS
Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - CCUS
Competitive Environment - CCUS
Revenue Share - CCUS
Revenue Share Analysis - CCUS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Industry
Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Power Industry
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Power Industry
Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type - CCUS in the Power Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Power Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Power Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Industry
Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in the Heavy Industry
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
Revenue Forecast by Product Type - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Heavy Industry
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Industry
Key Growth Metrics for CCU in the Oil and Gas Industry
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
Revenue Forecast by Operations Type - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in the Oil and Gas Industry
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and DACCS
Key Growth Metrics for BECCS and DACCS
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - BECCS and DACCS
Revenue Forecast by Technology Type - BECCS and DACCS
Revenue Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - BECCS and DACCS
Revenue Forecast Analysis - BECCS and DACCS
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS Clusters
Key Growth Metrics for CCUS Clusters
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS Clusters
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS Clusters
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS Clusters
Global CCUS Hubs and Clusters in Operation and Planned
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hydrogen Production
Key Growth Metrics for CCUS in Hydrogen Production
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
Revenue Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
Revenue Forecast Analysis - CCUS in Hydrogen Production
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waste-to-energy
Key Growth Metrics for Waste-to-energy CCUS
Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast - Waste-to-energy CCUS
Revenue Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS
Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region - Waste-to-energy CCUS
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Waste-to-energy CCUS
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilization
Carbon Capture with Utilization and Future Growth Prospect
Annual Capacity Forecast for Utilization
Key Growth Potential for Utilization in Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion
Recent Research Investigations on Uses of Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage
Global Storage Potential for Captured CO2
Annual CO2 Storage Forecast - CCUS
Storage Forecast Analysis - CCUS
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - CCUS
Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target
Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service for Addressing the Complete CO2 Value Chain
Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries With Less CO2 Emissions
Growth Opportunity 4: CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
14. Next Steps
