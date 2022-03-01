U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.22
    -71.72 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,237.71
    -654.89 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.47
    -215.93 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.96
    -26.13 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.18
    +8.46 (+8.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.40
    +41.70 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +1.07 (+4.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1127
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6970
    -0.1420 (-7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0108 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,732.21
    +2,475.28 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.69
    +8.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Carbon Credit Corp. Announces C$35 Million Private Placement of Units

Global Carbon Credit Corp.
·3 min read
Global Carbon Credit Corp.
Global Carbon Credit Corp.

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Carbon Credit Corp. ("Global Carbon” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents co-led by Haywood Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead agents on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of such number of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.55 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$35,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at C$1.00 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company will use its reasonable best efforts to list the Warrants for trading.

In addition, the Agents have been granted an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Offering in Units at the Issue Price, exercisable at any time by the Agents up to 48 hours prior to closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to acquire carbon credits to build out its diversified portfolio from the voluntary markets, consistent with the Company’s business plan and investment strategies, and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2022 and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. The Company shall use its reasonable best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares, Warrant Shares, and Warrants on a recognized North American stock exchange pursuant to a future going public event and/or direct listing event.

In consideration for their services, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company will also issue non-transferrable compensation options to the Agents in an amount equal to 6.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering. Each compensation option will be exercisable into one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Global Carbon Credits Corp.

Global Carbon was established to provide investors access to the growing voluntary carbon markets. The Company is building a broad-based portfolio of verified carbon credits representing various project types, locations and vintages. Global Carbon’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by offering leverage to higher global carbon prices forecast as the world mobilizes to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. For more information about Global Carbon, visit our website at www.globalcarboncreditcorp.com. Follow Global Carbon on Twitter: @GlobalCarbonCr.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Scott Davis, Director
Global Carbon Credit Corp.
580 Hornby Street, Suite 510
Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6
T. 604 558-4300
E. info@globalcarboncreditcorp.com
www.globalcarboncreditcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains certain information which constitutes ‘forward-looking statements’ and ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: statements pertaining to the Offering; and statements pertaining to the timing of completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. For more details on these and other risk factors see the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the heading “Risk Factors”. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed and Burned Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went down in flames on Tuesday, plunging as much as 12.9%. The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was an earnings report that fell short in a number of crucial areas. Sea Limited generated fourth-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, which soared 106% year over year, resulting in gross profits that surged 146%.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Global oil market is ‘going to look different’ after Russia-Ukraine war, strategist explains

    Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Philip Streible joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the increase in oil prices and the outlook for the global oil market.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Vroom Stock Stalls Out as Used-Car Seller Posts Disappointing Quarter

    Tight supplies and soaring prices for new cars continue to have ripple effects on the market for used vehicles, and the companies that sell them.

  • U.S. judge says Palihapitiya must face Clover shareholders' lawsuit

    A U.S. judge has ruled that venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, Clover Health Investments Corp and its executives must face a lawsuit that claims they misled investors about the health insurance company when it went public via one of Palihapitiya's many special purpose acquisition companies. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville on Monday declined to dismiss the case, allowing investors to proceed with allegations Clover lied about the source of its growth and the existence of a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the company. Palihapitiya has been dubbed the "SPAC King" for his run of so-called "blank check" firms, which are empty shells of cash that are raised for the specific purpose of merging with a private target within two years of the SPAC being listed.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B