Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027 - End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors to Account for $687.6 Million
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.
End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$687.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies
Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters
Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications
CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer
Sizing the Market
Market by Region
Market by Segment
Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator
Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography
A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques
Competitive Landscape
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Drager Medical GmbH (Germany)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Invivo Corporation (USA)
Masimo Corporation (USA)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)
OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)
Smiths Medical (USA)
Thames Medical (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market Driver
Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography
Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry
Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in the Arm for Capnography
Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand
Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use
Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption
Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects
Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist
Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring
Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax
Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus
Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption
Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography
Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care
Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography
Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments
Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market
Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs
Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation
tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation
Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth
Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining
Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography
EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care
Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure
Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients
Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-supported Infants
Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
