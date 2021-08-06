U.S. markets closed

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027 - End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors to Account for $687.6 Million

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$687.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Market Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies

  • Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters

  • Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications

  • CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer

  • Sizing the Market

  • Market by Region

  • Market by Segment

  • Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator

  • Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography

  • A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)

  • Drager Medical GmbH (Germany)

  • GE Healthcare (USA)

  • Invivo Corporation (USA)

  • Masimo Corporation (USA)

  • Medtronic plc (Ireland)

  • Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

  • Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)

  • OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)

  • Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

  • Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)

  • Smiths Medical (USA)

  • Thames Medical (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market Driver

  • Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography

  • Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry

  • Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in the Arm for Capnography

  • Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

  • Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use

  • Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption

  • Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects

  • Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist

  • Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring

  • Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury

  • Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax

  • Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus

  • Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption

  • Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography

  • Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care

  • Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography

  • Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments

  • Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market

  • Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs

  • Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation

  • tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation

  • Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth

  • Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining

  • Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography

  • EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care

  • Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure

  • Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients

  • Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-supported Infants

  • Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 26

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r53mnj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-dioxide-co2-monitors-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-870-6-million-by-2027---end-tidal-carbon-dioxide-etco2-monitors-to-account-for-687-6-million-301350343.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

