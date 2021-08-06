Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027 - End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors to Account for $687.6 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$687.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications

CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer

Sizing the Market

Market by Region

Market by Segment

Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator

Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography

A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques

Competitive Landscape

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Drager Medical GmbH (Germany)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Invivo Corporation (USA)

Masimo Corporation (USA)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)

OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)

Smiths Medical (USA)

Thames Medical (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market Driver

Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography

Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry

Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in the Arm for Capnography

Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use

Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption

Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects

Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist

Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring

Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury

Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax

Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus

Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption

Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography

Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care

Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography

Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments

Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market

Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs

Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation

tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation

Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth

Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining

Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography

EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care

Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure

Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients

Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-supported Infants

Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

