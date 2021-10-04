U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Global Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Markets Report 2021-2031 Profiles of 95 Companies Including CF Manufacturers, CFRP Manufacturers and CF Recyclers

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon fiber (CF) is used as a reinforcement material in composites. Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are mainly used in wind energy, automotive, aerospace (commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles), and pressure vessel industries for increased strength to weight and stiffness. Other markets are sports & leisure composites (skis and snowboards, bicycles and hockey sticks) and construction.

There are significant regulatory, economic and consumer motivations for manufacturers to adopt materials that reduce the weight of the product and maintain or increase its performance. For example, manufacturers are interested in producing aircraft and automobiles that are more fuel efficient, increasing the size of wind energy blades, and producing strong lightweight storage vessels for alternative transportation fuels.

To this end, carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) that provide lightweighting and strength enhancement potential, are primary candidate materials for meeting these goals.

Report contents include:

  • Figures for current carbon fiber and CFRP demand, production capacities and projected future demand to 2031, by metric tonnes, end user markets and regions.

  • Market and technical developments 2020-2021.

  • Assessment of developments in plant-based carbon fibers, low cost production, alternative precursors and processes, and 3D printing.

  • Markets covered include Aerospace, Sports & Leisure, Wind Energy, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Construction & Infrastructure and Oil and Gas.

  • 95 companies profiled including CF manufacturers, CFRP manufacturers and CF recyclers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Key players
1.2 Impact of COVID-19 crisis
1.3 Market drivers and trends
1.4 Market challenges
1.5 Future trends

2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Carbon fibers
2.1.1 Properties of carbon fibers
2.1.1.1 Types by modulus
2.1.1.2 Types by the secondary processing
2.1.2 Precursor material types
2.1.2.1 PAN: Polyacrylonitrile
2.1.2.2 Pitch-based carbon fibers
2.1.2.3 Viscose (Rayon)-based carbon fibers
2.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)
2.2.1 Applications
2.3 Bio-based and alternative precursors
2.3.1 Lignin
2.3.2 Polyethylene
2.3.3 Vapor grown carbon fiber (VGCF)
2.3.4 Textile PAN
2.4 Recycled carbon fibers (r-CF)
2.4.1 Recycling processes
2.4.2 Companies
2.5 Carbon Fiber 3D Printing
2.6 Plasma oxidation

3 CARBON FIBER PRODUCTION CAPACITIES
3.1 Annual capacity, by producer
3.2 Market share, by capacity

4 MARKETS FOR CARBON FIBERS
4.1 Carbon fiber industry developments 2020-2021
4.2 Aerospace
4.2.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players
4.2.2 Global demand
4.2.2.1 Carbon fiber
4.2.2.2 CFRP
4.3 Wind energy
4.4 Sports & leisure
4.5 Automotive
4.6 Pressure vessels
4.7 Oil and gas
4.8 Other markets
4.8.1 Construction & infrastructure
4.8.2 Medical

5 GLOBAL DEMAND TO 2031
5.1 Demand by market 2018-2031
5.1.1 Carbon fiber
5.1.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP)
5.2 Demand by region 2018-2031

6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Carbon fiber producers
6.1.1 4M Carbon Fiber Corporation
6.1.2 DowAksa
6.1.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation
6.1.4 Hengshen Fibre Materials
6.1.5 Hexcel Corporation
6.1.6 Hyosung Advanced Materials
6.1.7 Kangde Group
6.1.8 Kureha Corporation
6.1.9 LLC Niagara
6.1.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC)
6.1.11 Montefibre Carbon SL
6.1.12 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
6.1.13 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
6.1.14 SGL Group
6.1.15 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, Ltd.
6.1.16 Sinofibers Technology Co
6.1.17 Solvay SA
6.1.18 Stora Enso
6.1.19 Teijin Limited
6.1.20 Toray Industries, Inc.
6.1.21 UMATEX Group
6.1.22 Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd.
6.1.23 Zhongfu-Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
6.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers
6.2.1 9T Labs AG
6.2.2 ACG Composites Co., Ltd.
6.2.3 A&P Technology, Inc.
6.2.4 Aciturri Aeronautica, S.L.
6.2.5 Action Composites Gmbh
6.2.6 Albany Engineered Composites, Inc.
6.2.7 Aldila, Inc.
6.2.8 Anisoprint S.a.r.l.
6.2.9 APS Tech Solutions
6.2.10 Arris Composites
6.2.11 AREVO
6.2.12 AVANCO GmbH
6.2.13 Braskem S.A.
6.2.14 Carbitex
6.2.15 Carbo-Link AG
6.2.16 Carbon Mobile GmbH
6.2.17 Carbon Revolution
6.2.18 CEAD B.V.
6.2.19 Colllins Aerospace
6.2.20 Continuous Composites, Inc.
6.2.21 Desktop Metal, Inc.
6.2.22 Faber Industrie SpA
6.2.23 Fortify, Inc.
6.2.24 GKN Aerospace
6.2.25 Gurit Holding AG
6.2.26 Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd
6.2.27 Helicoid Industries, Inc.
6.2.28 Hexagon Composites ASA
6.2.29 Honext Material SL
6.2.30 Impossible Objects
6.2.31 Kaman Composites Vermont Inc.
6.2.32 LANXESS AG
6.2.33 Lehvoss Group
6.2.34 Leonardo SpA
6.2.35 Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group)
6.2.36 Magna International Inc.
6.2.37 Mantis Composites
6.2.38 Markforged
6.2.39 Metal Mate Co Ltd
6.2.40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
6.2.41 moi composites
6.2.42 Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.
6.2.43 Power and Composite Technologies LLC (The Gund Co.)
6.2.44 remium Aerotec GmbH
6.2.45 Rein4ced
6.2.46 RTP Company
6.2.47 Saertex GmbH & Co. KG
6.2.48 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.
6.2.49 Sigmatex (UK) Limited
6.2.50 Solerial Matusions AB
6.2.51 Spirit Aerosystems, Inc
6.2.52 Strata Manufacturing PJSC
6.2.53 Toray Advanced Composites
6.2.54 The Gill Corporation
6.2.55 Trek Bicycle Corporation
6.2.56 Veplas Group
6.2.57 Vestas Wind Systems A/S
6.2.58 Weav3D, Inc.
6.3 Carbon fiber recyclers
6.3.1 Alpha Recyclage Composites
6.3.2 Bcircular
6.3.3 Boston Materials LLC
6.3.4 Carbon Conversions, Inc.
6.3.5 Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC
6.3.6 Gen 2 Carbon
6.3.7 Extracthive-Industry
6.3.8 Fairmat
6.3.9 Faurecia S.A.
6.3.10 Karborek Rcf Srl
6.3.11 Mallinda, Inc.
6.3.12 Shocker Composites, LLC
6.3.13 Solid Carbon Products LLC
6.3.14 Vartega Inc.

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hmh5f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


