Global Carbon Fiber Market- Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon fiber market is poised to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the global carbon fiber market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
The global carbon fiber market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the capacity expansions and emergence of new production plants as one of the prime reasons driving the global carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The global carbon fiber market covers the following areas:
Global Carbon Fiber Market Sizing
Global Carbon Fiber Market Forecast
Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Formosa Plastics
Hexcel
Mitsubishi Chemical
SGL Group
TEIJIN
TORAY INDUSTRIES.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Global carbon fiber market by raw materials
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Sports and leisure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
Increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector
Collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries
Market challenges
High competition from substitutes
High cost of carbon fibers
Limitations of carbon fibers
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Capacity expansions and new plants
New product launches
Rise in the demand from the wind energy sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Formosa Plastics
Hexcel
Mitsubishi Chemical
SGL Group
TEIJIN
TORAY INDUSTRIES
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
