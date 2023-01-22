Global Carbon Fiber Market Report 2022-2028 - Country-niche Players Constitute 45% of the Total competitors, while the Regional Players are the Second Largest

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Raw Material, By Type, Tow Size, End-User Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at ~US$ 3 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 4 billion by 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 7 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2022-2028) driven by rising demand from the aerospace and automotive industries.

Due to the increased need for electricity and increased cost-effectiveness, wind turbines are being built or planned with larger rotor diameters (energy cost).

Due to their high strength, stiffness, and low density, carbon fiber-based composites play a significant role in wind turbines. They can be utilized to create rotor blade structures that are svelte, aerodynamically effective, and rigid enough to sustain high stresses. Wind turbine blades constructed of carbon fiber are 25% lighter than those made of conventional fiberglass.

Although manufacturers are concentrating on making inexpensive carbon fibers, mass production and commercialization will take some time. Carbon fiber prices must be reduced by mass production if they are to compete with PAN fibers. Due to its high price, carbon fiber's uses are currently limited.

Production declined as a result of COVID-19 across several industries, including the automobile, building, and aerospace sectors. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant negative impact on the worldwide automotive supply industry. The majority of the world's auto manufacturing and sales have abruptly stopped. Additionally, COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the aerospace and defense sector, a significant end-user of the carbon fiber market, in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Carbon Fiber Market is highly competitive with ~250 players which include globally diversified players, regional players, and country-niche players with their niche in the Carbon Fiber market.

Story continues

Country-niche players constitute ~45% of the total competitors, while the regional players are the second largest by type. Some of the major players in the market include Toray Industries, Inc., Sgl Carbon, Teijin Limited., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Hyosung Advanced Materials., Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, DowAksa and among others.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Carbon Fiber Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Carbon Fiber Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Carbon Fiber Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Carbon Fiber Industry

Overview, Type Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Carbon Fiber Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Carbon Fiber Market and by Segments

Market Size of Tow Size Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Global Carbon Fibers in Major Regions

Major Type/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region

Major Players Mentioned in the report

Toray Industries, Inc

Sgl Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Formosa Plastics Corporation

BASF SE

DowAksa

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co

ZOLTEK Corporation

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

Carbon Fibre Tubes Ltd

Sigmatex

Scope of the Report

By Raw Material

PAN-based

Pitch-based

By Type

Virgin carbon fiber

Recycled carbon fiber

By Tow Size

Small tow

Large tow

By End-User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Sporting goods

Construction

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahwktp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-fiber-market-report-2022-2028---country-niche-players-constitute-45-of-the-total-competitors-while-the-regional-players-are-the-second-largest-301727197.html

SOURCE Research and Markets