Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

·6 min read
ReportLinker

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component (Solution vs Service {Professional v/s Managed}), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise vs Cloud), By Type (Product Focused Carbon Footprint vs Corporate Carbon Footprint), By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240542/?utm_source=GNW

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market valued at USD9289.64 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project a robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.30% and reach USD16411.66 million by 2027F, owing to rapidly increasing in initiatives by corporates for environmental sustainability and increasing demand for clean energy consumption by industries. The market growth is estimated on the grounds of increasing demand for clean energy and increasing concerns regarding degrading environment. Also, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and higher energy consumption by the industries are also actively driving the growth of the global carbon footprint management market in the upcoming five years. Carbon footprint management is a complete system of solutions and services that keeps a check over increasing carbon emissions and managing its quantity in the environment to save the environment from degradation. The system is also incorporated to raise awareness, quantifying the emissions, advancing various methods to reduce the cost of carbon emission management services, along with managing the cloud services recording and analyzing data related to carbon footprint. Transportation industry along with the factories, manufacturing units, and power houses, generate large amount of carbon emissions. Adoption of carbon footprint management system to control the emissions, is also supporting the market growth in next five years. Moreover, rising awareness about the increasing greenhouse gases, carbon emissions, and their ill effects over environment, and lives of living beings are also substantiating the growth of the global carbon footprint management market in the future five years.
Carbon footprint is the amount of total greenhouse gas emissions caused by an event, individual, organization, service, place, or product.Greenhouse gases, including the carbon-containing gases carbon dioxide and methane, can be emitted by burning fossil fuels or land clearance, or burning wood, and through transportation, and other services.

Carbon footprint management system deals with the modulation of these greenhouse gases.
The global carbon footprint management market is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, transportation, building & construction, and others.

Energy & utilities segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years in the grounds of increasing demand for carbon emission management. Higher emissions of carbon and greenhouse gases from the power generation industries, and energy generation infrastructures, are further aiding the growth of the global carbon footprint management market in the next five years.
IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., SAP SE, Dakota Software Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., ProcessMAP Corporation, IsoMetrix, Sphera, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon, Carbon Trust, Greenstone+ Limited, Cority, Engie SA, Schneider Electric SE, Accruent are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global carbon footprint management market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global carbon footprint management market based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global carbon footprint management market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global carbon footprint management market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global carbon footprint management market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global carbon footprint management market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global carbon footprint management market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global carbon footprint management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and end user industries for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Service providers, and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to carbon footprint management
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global carbon footprint management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component:
o Solution
o Service
Professional
Managed
• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Deployment Mode:
o On-Premise
o Cloud
• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Type:
o Product Focused Carbon Footprint
o Corporate Carbon Footprint
• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By End User Industry:
o IT & Telecom
o Energy & Utilities
o Manufacturing
o Transportation
o Building & Construction
o Others
• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global carbon footprint management market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


