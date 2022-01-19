U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Global Carbon and Graphite Market to Reach US$21.5 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: Global Carbon and Graphite Market to Reach US$21. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Carbon and graphite finds use in a wide range of applications owing to their excellent thermal and electrical properties as well as extraordinary chemical stability.

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon and Graphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284891/?utm_source=GNW
Carbon and graphite products are also used for improving product performance. Graphite has been identified as a critical and strategic mineral by several governments across the world, including Europe and the US, owing to the fact that graphite finds use in a number of energy-related applications, including fuel cells, EVs, Pebble bed nuclear reactors, solar panels, as well as electronic products like laptops and smartphones. Graphite is also considered to be an ideal material for promoting green technology. It is this attribute that is driving its use in a number of applications in areas such as energy storage, electronic products and photovoltaics. Of all the types of carbon and graphite products, carbon fiber is currently the most sought after material for aviation, wind power, automotive and sporting and leisure goods production due largely to its low weight and high strength properties. Carbon and graphite market prospects are closely tied to the dynamics of major end-use industries, such as steel, transportation, electronics, semiconductor, electronics, solar, and petrochemical, among others. Steel and aluminum production, representing the largest end-markets for graphite electrodes, constitutes a major determinant of demand for electrodes. The past few years have seen graphite demand growth reflecting the trends in the steel industry, with graphite finding use in the form of crucibles or liners for ladles, and as components in firebricks lining furnaces. With steel production having seen continuous increases over the past decade years, the demand for graphite has also witnessed an uptrend.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon and Graphite estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon & Graphite Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.1% share of the global Carbon and Graphite market. Carbon electrodes find application in the manufacture of silicon metal, elemental phosphorous and ferro-nickel. Increase in production of electro steel has resulted in an increase in demand for graphite electrodes. Carbon fiber reinforced materials find diverse applications including usage in aircrafts, bodies of racing cars, parts of space crafts, bicycle frames and in such other areas where the characteristics of high strength and light weight are required.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026

The Carbon and Graphite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$685.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific has been and will continue to be the largest graphite producer worldwide and is also a major market for almost all kinds of carbon and graphite products. Growth in the region is being driven by steady economic growth and sustained demand emerging from expanding aerospace and automotive sectors, along with the emergence of advanced applications of graphite in fuel cells, pebble-bed nuclear reactors, and solar power systems. Steady growth in demand for steel and other metals is also contributing to the enhanced demand for graphite electrode in Asia-Pacific. In North America, rising sales of electric vehicles and electronic devices such as tablets, mobiles and laptops are expected to translate into considerable opportunities for the Li-ion batteries market, and thus aid demand growth for graphite.

Carbon & Graphite Powders Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Carbon powder has several scientific and industrial uses and is therefore considered very versatile. Carbon powders generally find applications in metallurgy in the manufacture of steel and for hardening iron and steel. Graphite powder is a fine black powder with a very good lubrication property which is the required attribute for varied applications. Graphite powder also finds applications as a dry lubricant when in its natural form and also as a lubricative additive in colloidal solutions, oils and greases. In the global Carbon & Graphite Powders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$278 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Daicel Corporation

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284891/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Carbon & Graphite: Materials of Functional & Engineering Value
in the Modern World
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 2: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Carbon & Graphite
EXHIBIT 6: Global Graphite Volume Production by Natural
Graphite and Synthetic Graphite for the Year 2021
Recent Market Activity
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Activated Carbon (AC) in Water/Air
Purification & Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Market
Growth
Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water
Treatment with Activated Carbon
Worsening Indoor & Outdoor Air Quality Throws Focus on
Activated Carbon for Air Purification
Stringent Emission Norms Drives Activated Carbon Demand in the
Automobile Sector
New Opportunities Emerge for Activated Carbon in Fighting the
COVID-19 Pandemic
Healthy Outlook for Steel Manufacturing Brings Cheer to
Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 7: A Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes, Steel
Industry Dictates Demand Patterns for Graphite: Global
Consumption of Steel (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Rise of Carbon Nanotube as a Marvel of Material Science &
Engineering Adds Significantly to the Market?s Overall Growth
Momentum
Unwavering Focus on Automotive/Aircraft Lightweighting Spurs
Demand for Carbon & Graphite
EXHIBIT 8: Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel
Efficiency & Strict Emission Regulations to Benefit Demand for
Lightweight Aircraft Parts & Components: Global Commercial
Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by
Region for 2019 and 2039
High Strength & Low Weight Benefits Drive Demand for Carbon
Fibers & Recycled Carbon Fibers in Myriad Applications
EXHIBIT 9: Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
(CFRP) in Thousand Metric Tons for 2020, and 2025
Graphite/Graphene Make New Headway in Wearable & Printed
Electronics
EXHIBIT 10: Graphene Ushers in an Era of Metal Free Wearables:
Global Market for Wearable Electronics (In US$ Million) for
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EVs Breathe New Life into Graphene/Graphite Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Opportunity for Commercial EVs (Annual
Registrations in Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive
Demand for Carbon & Graphite in Solar Panels & Wind Turbines
Renewables Outlook
What Does it Mean for Graphite?
EXHIBIT 12: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In Gigawatts
(GW)) for the Years 2014-2020
Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications
Graphite Lubrication Rises in Popularity
Carbon Footprint of Graphite & Carbon Production, Use &
Disposal Causes Concerns
Sustainable Solutions & Practices Emerge into the Forefront
Amid Rising Concerns

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon & Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Carbon & Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon & Graphite
Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Carbon & Graphite Fibers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Carbon & Graphite Fibers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon & Graphite
Powders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon & Graphite Powders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Carbon & Graphite
Powders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by Product
Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers,
Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
and Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes,
Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers,
Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers,
Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers,
Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon and Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite
Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Carbon
and Graphite by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
and Graphite by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
and Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes,
Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers,
Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite
Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for Carbon and Graphite by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon &
Graphite Powders and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Carbon and
Graphite by Product Type - Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon &
Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powders and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Carbon and Graphite by

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284891/?utm_source=GNW

