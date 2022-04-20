U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,862.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.75
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.10
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    +0.78 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0066 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    -1.45 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8940
    -1.0200 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,482.91
    +812.35 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.59
    +18.03 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.56
    +35.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Global Carbon Market Size, Trends and the Impact of COVID-19: New Developments Enhancing Carbon Market Accessibility and Liquidity

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Market: Size and Trends with Impact Analysis of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon market by value can be segmented as Compliance Market and Voluntary Market. The global carbon market by traded value and volume can be segmented as North America, China, The UK, New Zealand, South Korea, and Certified Emission Reductions (CERs).

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had the potential to shock carbon markets around the world. However, markets demonstrated remarkable resilience, first reacting rationally to lower demand through price decreases, and then returning to near-normal functioning. Compared to after the global financial crisis, ETSs have weathered the shock without major effects.

The global carbon market has increased during the years 2017-2021. The global carbon market is expected to increase due to rising carbon emission, growing coverage of carbon pricing initiatives, increasing demand of voluntary carbon credits, increase in carbon pricing, increase in adoption of net zero targets, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, difficulty in mobilizing potential supply, problems of homogeneity, justice, gaming, and knowledge, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like new developments enhancing carbon market accessibility and liquidity, increasing corporate efforts in carbon offsetting, development in emission trading system, carbon as a new investment asset class, article 6 agreement redefining global carbon offset markets, etc.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global carbon market by market value, by traded value, by traded volume, and by segments. The reports provides a detailed analysis of segments' traded value and volume, which includes Europe (EUAs Exchange Traded, EUAs Auctioned, EUAs OTC, Aviation EUAs, and sCERs Exchange Traded); North America (Western Climate Initiative and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative); The UK; New Zealand; China; South Korea; and Certified Emission Reductions (Primary Market And Secondary Market). etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on global carbon market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of global carbon market has been estimated for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The key initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS) of global carbon market are EU ETS, California Cap-and-Trade Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Korea Emissions Trading System, and China National ETS are also profiled with their offsets and credits, auction revenue, and annual cap.

Key Initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS)

  • EU ETS

  • California Cap-and-Trade Program

  • Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

  • Korea Emissions Trading System

  • China National ETS

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Carbon Emission

  • Growing Coverage of Carbon Pricing Initiatives

  • Increasing Demand of Voluntary Carbon Credits

  • Increase in Carbon Pricing

  • Increase in Adoption of Net Zero Targets

Challenges

  • Difficulty in Mobilizing Potential Supply

  • Problems of Homogeneity, Justice, Gaming, and Knowledge

Market Trends

  • New Developments Enhancing Carbon Market Accessibility and Liquidity

  • Increasing Corporate Efforts in Carbon Offsetting

  • Development in Emission Trading System

  • Carbon as a New Investment Asset Class

  • Article 6 Agreement Redefining Global Carbon Offset Markets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Carbon Market: An Overview
2.2 Carbon Market: Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.2 Europe Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.3 North America Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.4 South Korea Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.5 New Zealand Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.6 China Carbon Market: Segment Analysis
3.7 Certified Emission Reductions Carbon Market: An Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Market
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Emission
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Prices
4.4 Investments in Green Recovery Plans

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Emissions Trading Schemes: Key Comparison
6.2 Policy on Use of Carbon Offset Credits for Major Existing Emission Trading Systems

7. Initiatives/Emission Trading Systems Profiles
7.1 EU ETS
7.2 California Cap-and-Trade Program
7.3 Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)
7.4 Korea Emissions Trading System
7.5 China National ETS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i19x1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. fell as much as 26% during premarket trading in New York on Wednesday, after saying it had started losing customers for the first time in a decade.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsIf the declines hold, the streaming

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

    Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros. "We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with," chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement. The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged.

  • ASML Stock Surges Despite Sales Forecasts Missing Estimates

    The Dutch supplier to the global chipmaking industry said sales for the first quarter were at the high end of its guidance.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Netflix Shares Set to Lose $40 Billion After Subscriber Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. shares are on course to lose about $40 billion in value Wednesday after the streaming giant reported its first customer decline in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsShares in the company fell as m

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16