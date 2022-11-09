Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Arkema, Carbon Solutions, Showa Denko and Unidym Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon nanotubes market is expected to reach USD 3,042.2 Million by 2030, according to a new report. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The development of novel applications of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) is projected to drive the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market. Carbon nanotubes have unique properties, such as outstanding thermal & electrical conductivity, extraordinary mechanical strength, and high aspect ratio. These properties make them suitable for a wide range of applications in various end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and others.



The rising demand for lightweight and strong materials in the automotive industry is projected to fuel the growth of the carbon nanotubes market. CNTs are used in the automotive industry for manufacturing lightweight and energy-efficient vehicles. Moreover, CNTs are used as an additive in various automotive components, such as tires, brake pads, and seatbelts, to improve their performance. The growing demand for electric vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of carbon nanotubes. CNTs are used in this industry for manufacturing miniaturized and energy-efficient electronic devices and components. They are also used as an additive in semiconductor chips to improve their performance. The rising demand for miniaturized and energy-efficient electronic devices is projected to drive the growth of the market in this end-use industry.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.01 Billion in 2021 due to their superior properties including thermal conductivity, light weight, and flexibility. They are extensively used in various applications such as electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

The application in the healthcare industry is projected to observe a growth rate of 16.4% in the forecast period due to the increase in awareness of the people regarding health and fitness. This has resulted in an increased spending by the people on different healthcare services and products, which is projected to drive the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for carbon nanotubes, due to the growing demand from countries such as China and India. In addition, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

The North American market is also expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period on account of the growing demand from the automotive and electrical & electronics industries in the region.

Key participants include Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

