Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Research Report 2022: Industry Activity and Product News 2020-2022 and Production Capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, Historical and Forecast to 2033
The global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market has experienced renewed growth recently, driven by demand for conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications, with many producers greatly increasing production capacities.
Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, ESD resins, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in rubber, coatings, transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Demand for CNTs will increase to >50,000 t.p.a. in the next few years.
Report contents include:
In-depth analysis of global carbon nanotubes landscape including materials, production, producers and market demand.
Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2033.
Industry activity and product news 2020-2022.
Analysis of other carbon nanotube-related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.
Analysis of carbon capture production from carbon capture.
Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.
Analysis of competitive landscape against other additives (e.g. carbon fiber, carbon black, graphene etc.)
Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.
Profiles of more than 150 companies. Companies profiled include Canatu, Carbon Corp, C12 Quantum Electronics, LG Chem, MECHnano, Capital Power Corporation, Somalytics, Huntsman Corporation, Li-S Energy Ltd., NEO Battery Materials, Raymor, NovationSi, Zeon Corporation, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation, NAWA Technologies, SkyNano Technologies, OCSiAl, SmartNanotubes Technologies,Verdox etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 2022
1.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing
1.1.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction
1.2 Exceptional properties
1.3 Market outlook 2022
1.4 Future outlook
1.5 Commercial CNT-based products
1.6 MWCNTs
1.6.1 Applications
1.6.2 Key players
1.6.3 Production capacities in 2022
1.6.4 Market demand, metric tons (MT)
1.7 SWCNTs
1.7.1 Applications
1.7.2 Global SWCNT market consumption
1.7.3 Production capacities in 2022
1.8 Carbon nanotubes market challenges
2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES
2.1 Properties
2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs
2.3 Carbon nanotube materials
2.3.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)
2.3.1.1 Properties
2.3.1.2 Applications
2.3.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)
2.3.2.1 Properties
2.3.2.2 Applications
2.3.2.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs
2.3.3 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)
2.3.3.1 Properties
2.3.3.2 Applications
2.3.4 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
2.3.4.1 Properties
2.3.4.2 Synthesis of VACNTs
2.3.4.3 Applications
2.3.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)
2.3.5.1 Properties
2.3.5.2 Applications
2.3.6 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)
2.3.6.1 Properties
2.3.6.2 Applications
2.3.7 Carbon Onions
2.3.7.1 Properties
2.3.7.2 Applications
2.3.8 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
2.3.8.1 Properties
2.3.8.2 Applications
2.4 Intermediate products
2.4.1 CNT yarns
2.4.2 CNT films
3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION
3.1 Comparative analysis of CNT synthesis methods
3.2 Arc discharge synthesis
3.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
3.3.1 Thermal CVD
3.3.2 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)
3.4 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis
3.4.1 High Pressure CO (HiPco)
3.4.2 CoMoCAT
3.5 Flame synthesis
3.6 Laser ablation synthesis
3.7 Vertically aligned nanotubes production
3.8 Silane solution method
3.9 By-product from carbon capture
3.10 Advantages and disadvantages of CNT synthesis methods
4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS
5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING
5.1 MWCNTs
5.2 SWCNTs
6 CARBON NANOTUBES VALUE CHAIN
7 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES
7.1 Energy Storage: Batteries
7.1.1 Market overview
7.1.2 Applications
7.1.2.1 CNTs in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries
7.1.2.2 CNTs in Nanomaterials in Sodium-ion batteries
7.1.2.3 CNTs in Nanomaterials in Lithium-air batteries
7.1.2.4 CNTs in Flexible and stretchable batteries in electronics
7.1.2.5 CNTs in Flexible and stretchable LIBs
7.1.3 CNTs in Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
7.1.3.1 Materials
7.1.4 Market prospects
7.1.5 Market assessment
7.1.6 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2032
7.1.7 Product developers
7.2 Energy Storage: Supercapacitors
7.3 Polymer Additives And Elastomers
7.4 3D Printing
7.5 Adhesives
7.6 Aerospace
7.7 Electronics
7.7.1 Wearable Electronics And Displays
7.7.2 Transistors And Integrated Circuits
7.7.3 Memory Devices
7.8 Rubber And Tires
7.9 Automotive
7.10 Conductive Inks
7.11 Construction
7.12 Filtration
7.13 Fuel Cells
7.14 Life Sciences And Medicine
7.15 Lubricants
7.16 Oil And Gas
7.17 Paints And Coatings
7.18 Photovoltaics
7.19 Sensors
7.20 Smart Textiles, Electronic Textiles And Apparel
7.21 Thermal Interface Materials
7.22 Power Cables
8 COLLABORATIONS AND COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS
8.1 Supply and licensing
9 COMPANY PROFILES: MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (132 company profiles)
10 COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (16 company profiles)
11 COMPANY PROFILES: OTHER TYPES (Boron Nitride nanotubes, double-walled nanotubes etc.) (6 companies)
12 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
13 REFERENCES
