Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Data Centers and Mega Data Centers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon neutral data center market was valued at $5.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.53 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.19% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth in the global carbon neutral data center market is expected to be driven by increasing government regulations on carbon emissions, emphasis on renewable energy, energy-efficient alternatives for data center cooling, electricity tariffs globally, efforts in sustainable developments, and CSR activities.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The carbon neutral data center market is still in a growing phase. The growth is attributed to the various environmental-friendly policies and government regulations. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop carbon neutral data center technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the increased demand for data storage and digital transformation.
Impact
With an increased worldwide focus on achieving climate-neutral goals and managing the demand for data storage, the shift from non-renewable energy sources to renewable energy sources in the data center industry brings significant opportunities.
The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America. This is because countries in these regions which have natural colder climates almost throughout the year have the highest potential in the market.
Market Segmentation
by Industry
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government or Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
The global carbon neutral data center market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the IT and telecom industry. This is because the telecom industry is the largest consumer of data centers. Data centers are a crucial part of the ICT industry, as data transmission and data delivery operations require better connectivity.
by Data Center Type
Hyperscale Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Colocation Data Centers
Others
The global carbon neutral data center market (by product, by data center type) is expected to be dominated by hyperscale data centers. This is because most of the leading hyperscale and cloud service providers have committed to going carbon neutral. These companies include Google LLC, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon AWS.
by Carbon Neutral Solutions
Hardware
Software and Platforms
Support Services
The hardware segment dominates the global carbon neutral data center market based on solutions. This is because the data centers require specialized hardware that includes servers, racks, cooling systems, and others, and these devices are crucial for data center deployment and thus have the highest capital expenditure in a data center infrastructure.
by Region
North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe
U.K.
China
Asia-Pacific- Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa, and South America
Europe generated the highest revenue of $3.09 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the carbon neutral data center market because of the availability of a favorable climate for the use of renewable sources of energy.
Market Dynamics
Business Drivers
Government Regulations on Carbon Emissions and Rising Emphasis on Renewable energy
Growing Energy-Efficient Alternatives for Data Center Cooling
Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities
Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally
Business Challenges
High Dependence on Non-Renewable Energy for Running Data Center Operations
Higher Costs of Implementation and Compatibility Issues
Business Opportunities
Increasing Research and Development in Energy Storage Technologies
Increased Demand for Data Centers and Mega Data Centers
Transition from Onsite Storage Facility to Cloud Connectivity
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
3M
ABB Group
Alibaba Group
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell Inc.
Digital Realty Trust
Eaton Corporation plc
Equinix, Inc.
FUJITSU
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft
ANS Group Limited
NEXTDC LTD.
CYRUSONE
DEAC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Application
3 Products
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
