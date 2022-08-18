U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.50
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,022.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,520.50
    +27.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    +1.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +0.42 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1940
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,515.70
    -252.62 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.56
    -13.26 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.07
    +1.32 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

The global carbon neutral data center market was valued at $5.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.53 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.19% during the forecast period 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in the global carbon neutral data center market is expected to be driven by increasing government regulations on carbon emissions, emphasis on renewable energy, energy-efficient alternatives for data center cooling, electricity tariffs globally, efforts in sustainable developments, and CSR activities.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315326/?utm_source=GNW


Market Lifecycle Stage

The carbon neutral data center market is still in a growing phase.The growth is attributed to the various environmental-friendly policies and government regulations.

Increased research and development activities are underway to develop carbon neutral data center technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the increased demand for data storage and digital transformation.

Impact

• With an increased worldwide focus on achieving climate-neutral goals and managing the demand for data storage, the shift from non-renewable energy sources to renewable energy sources in the data center industry brings significant opportunities.
• The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America. This is because countries in these regions which have natural colder climates almost throughout the year have the highest potential in the market.

Impact of COVID-19

Since 2019, the data center industry has witnessed a growth in the carbon neutrality of data centers.Even though other sectors have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, data center operators have seen demand for data storage double and redouble, driven by increasing digitalization, cloud, AI, and 5G adoption, and the pandemic itself.

The growth in remote work, video conferencing, and internet traffic alone caused by the pandemic have been the major factors for the boost of data center capacity, which increases the accelerating transition of regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa toward fully digital economies.

In contrast, data center operators find themselves reshaping data centers more extensively and faster than ever before. Corporations and big technology companies are increasingly pledging to become carbon neutral, with companies across all sectors making bold carbon reduction commitments, such as the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact announced in 2020.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Industry
• IT and Telecom
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
• Government or Public Sector
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Others

The global carbon neutral data center market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the IT and telecom industry.This is because the telecom industry is the largest consumer of data centers.

Data centers are a crucial part of the ICT industry, as data transmission and data delivery operations require better connectivity.

Segmentation 2: by Data Center Type
• Hyperscale Data Centers
• Enterprise Data Centers
• Colocation Data Centers
• Others

The global carbon neutral data center market (by product, by data center type) is expected to be dominated by hyperscale data centers.This is because most of the leading hyperscale and cloud service providers have committed to going carbon neutral.

These companies include Google LLC, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon AWS.

Segmentation 3: by Carbon Neutral Solutions
• Hardware
• Software and Platforms
• Support Services

The hardware segment dominates the global carbon neutral data center market based on solutions. This is because the data centers require specialized hardware that includes servers, racks, cooling systems, and others, and these devices are crucial for data center deployment and thus have the highest capital expenditure in a data center infrastructure.

Segmentation 4: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific- Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa, and South America

Europe generated the highest revenue of $3.09 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the carbon neutral data center market because of the availability of a favorable climate for the use of renewable sources of energy.

Recent Developments in Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

• In March 2022, Normative, a Swedish start-up sponsored by Google, released a free version of its carbon emissions tracker as businesses around the world struggled to figure out ways of managing their carbon impacts.
• In March 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowed customers to access a tool that measures the carbon footprint of cloud usage and compares it to the expected footprint of a data center located on-site.
• In May 2022, Alibaba Cloud, the foundation of Alibaba Group’s digital technology and innovation efforts, announced the opening of its third sustainable data center in Germany to meet the growing demand for digital transformation from clients across Europe.
• In May 2022, nZero, a carbon management platform, and Corscale, the Patrinely Group’s data center platform, partnered to provide customers with a sustainability solution that enables 24x7 carbon accounting and emission tracking.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the carbon neutral data center market:
• Government Regulations on Carbon Emissions and Rising Emphasis on Renewable Energy
• Growing Energy-Efficient Alternatives for Data Center Cooling
• Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities
• Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• High Dependence on Non-Renewable Energy for Running Data Center Operations
• Higher Costs of Implementation and Compatibility Issues

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of carbon neutral data center technologies available for deployment in the data center sector and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of different carbon neutral data center products by industry, by data center type, and by carbon neutral solutions.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global carbon neutral data center market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the carbon neutral data center market.

For instance, in February 2022, Merkle Standard and BITMAIN formed a collaboration to build up to 500 MW of sustainable data center infrastructure.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global carbon neutral data center market analyzed and profiled in the study involve cloud service providers, power and cooling service provider, data center provider, and infrastructure manufacturers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global carbon neutral data center market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
• 3M
• ABB Group
• Alibaba Group
• Alphabet Inc.
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• Digital Realty Trust
• Eaton Corporation plc
• Equinix, Inc.
• FUJITSU
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• IBM Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Microsoft
• ANS Group Limited
• NEXTDC LTD.
• CYRUSONE
• DEAC

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• Netherlands
• France
• Sweden
• Norway
• Denmark
• Finland
• Iceland
• Switzerland
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• Singapore
• South Korea
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315326/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Australians can now use crypto to buy gasoline, Krispy Kreme donuts

    Australian consumers can use cryptocurrency to pay for gasoline and other goods — including Krispy Kreme donuts — at 175 OTR service stations through a partnership with Crypto.com and payment terminal provider DataMesh Group Pty Ltd. See related article: Crypto.com inks AU$27M deal with the Australian Football League Fast facts The service stations allow Crypto.com […]

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Tesla Denies Report it Has Lost Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had several lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. According to Bloomberg Law, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, parted ways with Tesla just under a month ago.

  • Singapore Delivery Rivals Form Alliance to Shape Gig Workers Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s biggest mobile apps have set aside their rivalry to form an unlikely partnership, hoping to strengthen their influence with the local government as it considers laws that could transform the gig economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet D

  • Natural Gas Shortage Fears Buoy US Market as Winter Reserves Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are flirting with levels not seen in the US in almost 15 years amid mounting concerns that robust domestic and overseas demand for the fuel will siphon off supplies that otherwise would be stowed for winter.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks

    Asset managers are tightening controls on personal communication tools such as WhatsApp as they join banks in trying to ensure employees play by the rules when they do business with clients remotely. Regulators had already begun to clamp down on the use of unauthorised messaging tools to discuss potentially market-moving matters, but the issue gathered urgency when the pandemic forced more finance staff to work from home in 2020. Most of the companies caught in communications and record-keeping probes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have been banks - which have collectively been fined or have set aside more than $1 billion to cover regulatory penalties.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M